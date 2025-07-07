Datanomics: Laying strong foundation Bric(s) by Bric(s) for global ties

The 2025 Brics Summit concluded on Monday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The meeting took place against the backdrop of global trade tensions such as United States President Donald Trump’s tariff policies, highlighting Brics ambition to strengthen internal economic ties and offer an alternative vision for global cooperation.

Brics now has 11 nations after six additional members -- Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Currently, Brics represents approximately 49.5 per cent of the global population and around 40 per cent of the world’s gross domestic product (GDP). The intra-Brics trade was gradually growing during 2020-23 even as India witnessed a widening trade deficit.