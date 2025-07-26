Cambodia seeks ceasefire with Thailand after clashes: All that happened

Amid escalating violence along the Cambodia-Thailand border, Cambodia's envoy to the United Nations urged for an unconditional halt to hostilities, with Thailand signalling readiness for dialogue, possibly mediated by Malaysia.

Both nations exchanged artillery fire for a second consecutive day on July 25. The intensifying clashes have left at least 32 people dead, prompting calls for an immediate ceasefire.

Ceasefire efforts gain momentum amid fading hostilities

Cambodia’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Chhea Keo, on Friday called for an immediate end to the fighting and stressed the need for a peaceful solution. He accused Thailand of initially accepting a Malaysian-brokered ceasefire proposal before backtracking. Speaking after a closed-door UN Security Council meeting, Chhea Keo said, “We are seeking an unconditional ceasefire and a diplomatic resolution to this conflict.”

ALSO READ: Thailand warns of war with neighboring Cambodia as US, China urge calm Thailand’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Nikorndej Balankura, acknowledged that the fighting had begun to subside by Friday afternoon. He confirmed Bangkok’s openness to negotiations, bilaterally or through Malaysia, but noted that no formal ceasefire proposal had yet been received. Push for diplomatic resolution At the United Nations, Cambodia defended itself against accusations of aggression, with Chhea Keo questioning how a smaller nation with no air force could initiate an attack on a country with triple its military strength. He reiterated Cambodia’s stance for peaceful dialogue and restraint. ALSO READ: Thailand-Cambodia conflict: Indian tourists must avoid these 7 places Malaysia, holding the rotating chair of Asean, has offered to mediate talks. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim stated that both sides had agreed in principle to withdraw troops and enact a ceasefire, though implementation would take time. He said he had spoken with Cambodian leader Hun Manet and Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, encouraging both to prioritise diplomacy.

On the ground: Fighting continues Despite diplomatic ventures, fighting continued across three border areas. Thai officials reported heavy shelling by Cambodian forces using field artillery and BM-21 rocket systems. Thai troops responded with what they termed “appropriate supporting fire.” Violence was reportedly triggered by a land mine blast that injured five Thai soldiers on July 23. This incident was followed by escalating clashes in six disputed areas near ancient temple sites. Both nations accused each other of starting the conflict, with Thailand further claiming Cambodian strikes damaged civilian infrastructure, including a hospital and a petrol station. Rising casualties The death toll has climbed steadily since the clashes began. Cambodian authorities confirmed 13 fatalities, including five soldiers and eight civilians, while Thailand has reported at least 19 deaths—comprising six soldiers and 13 civilians, including children. Dozens more have been injured on both sides.