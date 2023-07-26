Home / World News / Cargo ship carrying nearly 3,000 cars catches fire in north sea, 1 dead

Cargo ship carrying nearly 3,000 cars catches fire in north sea, 1 dead

Boats and helicopters were used to get the 23 crew members off the ship after they tried unsuccessfully to put out the blaze, the coast guard said in a statement

AP The Hague (Netherlands)
Representative image (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 2:04 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

A fire on a freight ship carrying nearly 3,000 cars was burning out of control Wednesday in the North Sea, and the Dutch coast guard said one crew member had died, others were hurt and it was working to save the vessel from sinking.

Boats and helicopters were used to get the 23 crew members off the ship after they tried unsuccessfully to put out the blaze, the coast guard said in a statement.

Currently there are a lot of vessels on scene to monitor the situation and to see how to get the fire under control," Coast Guard spokeswoman Lea Versteeg told The Associated Press in a telephone interview.

"But it's all depending on weather and the damage to the vessel. So we're currently working out to see how we can make sure that ... the least bad situation is going to happen.

Asked if it was possible the ship could sink, Versteeg said: It's a scenario we're taking into account and we're preparing for all scenarios.

The Fremantle Highway was sailing from the German port of Bremen to Port Said in Egypt when it caught fire some 27 kilometers (17 miles) north of the Dutch island of Ameland.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately known, and it wasn't clear how the crew member's death occurred.

It's carrying cars, 2,857, of which 25 are electrical cars, which made the fire even more difficult. It's not easy to keep that kind of fire under control and even in such a vessel it's not easy, Versteeg said.

Images taken from shore showed a long plume of gray smoke drifting over the sea from the stricken ship.

One towing ship managed to established a connection with the freighter to hold it in place.

We hope that the fire will be under control or will die out and that we can get the vessel in a safe location," Versteeg said. "But it's all uncertain what's going to happen now.

Authorities in Germany were also on alert, German news agency dpa reported.

We are monitoring the situation, a spokesman for the German sea disaster command in the northern city of Cuxhaven said adding that they had offered support to the Dutch authorities. He said rescue ships and task forces were ready to help if needed, but that no decision had been made on whether to send them.

Also Read

Five men lost on Titanic sub were bound by their love of exploration

Rescuers make last push as few hours of oxygen left in missing Titan

Here's what filmmaker James Cameron has to say on Titan submarine loss

Cruise ship holidays: Affordable and accessible than ever before

Phailin to Amphan: Deadliest cyclones that hit India in last 10 years

Cambodia's Hun Sen to step down as PM, Hun Manet to take over as leader

Pummelled by hailstorm, New York-bound Delta flight makes emergency landing

Cost of expat pay packages jumps in Singapore, drops in Hong Kong

Nissan to invest up to 600 mn euro in Renault EV unit as part of new pact

'Shocked and horrified' by video of extreme attack on women in Manipur: US

Topics :cargo shipOcean

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story