Home / World News / Chabahar centre 93% complete, ready for satellite launch: Iran minister

Chabahar centre 93% complete, ready for satellite launch: Iran minister

The Chabahar centre, dedicated to medium-heavy liquid-fueled launch vehicles, is Iran's national space launch site and one of several bases currently under construction

Iran, Iran flag
Iranian minister Hashemi said that two other major ground satellite stations - Salmas and Chenaran will also be launched soon | Photo: Unsplash
ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 2:54 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Chabahar Space Centre located in southeastern Iran is ready to launch a satellite at the earliest opportunity, state media reported, citing the country's minister for Information and Communication Sattar Hashemi.

News outlet IRNA said that Hashemi, in an announcement on October 4, stated that the launch base, the largest in West Asia, has reached 93 per cent completion and its first phase will be operational soon.

The Chabahar Space Base, located along the strategic Gulf of Oman with proximity to the equator, is the third satellite launch facility of the country.The other two complexes are, namely, Imam Khomeini Spaceport near Semnan and the Shahroud Space Centre in Qom.

The Chabahar centre, dedicated to medium-heavy liquid-fueled launch vehicles, is Iran's national space launch site and one of several bases currently under construction, IRNA reported

Iranian minister Hashemi said that two other major ground satellite stations - Salmas and Chenaran will also be launched soon.

He emphasized that the infrastructure for satellite development is being established and that Iran's homegrown space industry and satellites promise a bright future for the Islamic Republic, reported IRNA.

Iranian officials envision Phase 3 of Chabahar as a multi-mission complex capable of manned spaceflight, interplanetary probes, and commercial satellite services for developing nations seeking low-cost launch alternatives.

According to Iranian Space Agency, Iran's first satellite, Omid was launched in 2009 aboard a Safir liquid-fuel rocket. It was followed by the launch of Rasad (2011), Navid (2012), and Fajr (2015) satellites. In July this year, the country successfully launched its telecommunications and research satellite Nahid-2 into space aboard a Russian Soyuz rocket. The development came a month after a US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Iran over their 12-day war in June.

Iran's space program is expected to include multiple domestic and international launches this year, covering remote-sensing, communications, and experimental satellites, with precise launch dates subject to technical readiness, according to a report in the Tehran Times.

Iranian Space Agency head Hassan Salarieh said that the country has planned launches of its advanced Kowsar, Zafar, and Paya satellites by next year.

By 2030, Tehran says it aims to join the ranks of countries that are capable of launching, operating, and maintaining orbital assets independent of external suppliers.

Western countries have voiced concern over Iran's satellite launches, warning that the same rocket technology can be used for ballistic missiles, adding that such activities pose a threat to regional and international security.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Why South Korea's youth are choosing to 'just rest' instead of chasing jobs

Yen tumbles on likely new leader, euro slides after French PM resigns

Strong-armed by Trump, Netanyahu embraces Gaza deal as personal win

Nobel Prize 2025: Decoding nomination process, selection criteria, & reward

French PM Sebastien Lecornu resigns after under a month in office

Topics :spaceIranIran economyspace technologySatellite

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story