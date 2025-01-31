Chevron posts weak profit as refining biz suffers first loss in four years

Chevron reported fourth-quarter earnings below Wall Street estimates on Friday as weak margins dragged its refining business into a loss for the first time since 2020.

CEO Mike Wirth told Reuters the post-pandemic surge in fuel margins had run its course, and the downtrend is set to continue this year.

The second-largest US oil producer, which on Friday became one of the first companies to heed US President Donald Trump's executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico the "Gulf of America," posted adjusted earnings per share of $2.06.

That was below Wall Street's $2.11 estimate, pushing Chevron shares down over 4 per cent to a three-week low of $148.68.

Profit on fuel sales tumbled across the industry last year, as a post-pandemic demand surge faded and economic activity faltered in the United States and China, the two largest oil consumers.

Chevron's downstream business lost $248 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with a profit of $1.15 billion in the same period a year ago.

Profit from the company's oil and gas exploration and production unit rose to $4.3 billion from $1.59 billion a year ago when the figure included charges, but the US business missed consensus estimates, RBC analysts said in a note.

"A relatively soft set of numbers," RBC analysts wrote of Chevron's results. "With the strong run CVX has had relative to peers over recent months, we expect these results to be taken as disappointing," they said.

Refining margins softened in both US and international markets, but weak jet fuel demand aggravated troubles for the Houston-based company's domestic business. US fuel sales fell 3 per cent year-over-year, Chevron said.

"This trend we have seen of margins softening through 2024 is something you can expect to continue to see, to extend into 2025," he said.

Weak refining margins and lower oil prices during the fourth quarter also weighed on Exxon Mobil's earnings, but the top US oil producer beat analyst estimates. Exxon shares were down 1.6 per cent.

Chevron remains locked in a bitter arbitration battle with Exxon over its proposed $53-billion takeover of Hess, which owns a 30 per cent stake in Exxon's Guyana holdings.

Previous discussions to attempt to settlethe dispute have ended and Chevron is focused on the arbitration, Wirth said.

Record permain output

While refining struggled, Chevron's oil production held relatively flat in the fourth quarter at 3.35 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, compared with 3.39 million boepd a year ago.

Production from the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico grew 14 per cent year-over-year to a record 992,000 boepd, bringing the company within touching distance of a target to reach 1 million boepd in the top US oilfield this year, Wirth said.

Future growth will come partly from the Gulf of America, as the company described the ocean basin known internationally as the Gulf of Mexico.

Chevron expects its global output to grow 6 per cent to 8 per cent this year, and 3 per cent to 6 per cent in 2026, assuming Brent crude oil prices of around $70 a barrel, the company said. Brent currently trades around $77.

The company hiked its quarterly dividend 5 per cent to $1.71 per share and reaffirmed expectations of adding $10 billion in free cash flow over the next two years.

Chevron also pledged to continue buying back $10 billion to $20 billion of its shares each year, depending on market conditions.