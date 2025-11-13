China tightens control on AI-generated content: What the new law says

Why is China revising internet rules?
- According to the report, after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake in Tibet in January, a fake image of a baby under rubble went viral. However, it turned out to be AI-generated, and the person who shared it was detained.
- A man in Zhejiang province faked a kidnapping story using an online photo.
- A woman in Shanxi province posted false earthquake damage photos that didn’t exist.
What are China’s key concerns?
- The spread of misinformation, such as exaggerated or fake disaster images, can harm the country’s reputation.
- Damage to the image of senior leaders, as false or misleading content could lead to public distrust or political instability.
What do China’s existing AI laws say?
What does China’s new AI law require?
- Punish people who use AI to spread fake or harmful content.
- Make AI companies label all AI-generated images and videos clearly.
- Crack down on apps that create nude or altered faces and voices.
- Require AI platforms and social media companies to monitor and remove fake or misleading content.
How are other countries responding to fake content?
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app