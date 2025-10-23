China vows to build modern industrial system, tech self-reliance by 2030

China’s Communist Party (CPC) leadership pledged on Thursday to build a modern industrial system and push for greater technological self-reliance, steps it views as crucial in strengthening its position amid rising tensions with the US, state news agency Xinhua reported.

The party also emphasised the need to expand domestic demand and improve people’s livelihoods. Analysts say that rebalancing the economy may be slow, given China’s heavy dependence on exports during a period of strained trade relations with Washington, the news report said.

A communique released by Xinhua after the four-day closed-door plenum outlined the key priorities for China’s next five-year development plan, which will be officially presented at a parliamentary session in March. “The country will be in a period (2026-2030) where strategic opportunities coexist with risks and challenges, and there will be an increase in uncertain and unpredictable factors,” Xinhua cited from the communique. “We should maintain a reasonable proportion of the manufacturing sector and establish a modern industrial system with advanced manufacturing as its backbone.”

ALSO READ: China moves to boost AI oversight with focus on safety, data protection While the communique promised improvements in social welfare and the public security system, it did not provide details on funding or implementation. CPC plenum concludes, sets 15th five-year plan priorities The 20th Central Committee of the CPC held its fourth plenary session in Beijing from Monday to Thursday, during which it adopted recommendations for the 15th Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development, Xinhua reported. China is nearing the completion of the major goals of its 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025), a period described in the communique as “momentous and extraordinary” for the country’s development. The 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030) is expected to be critical, reinforcing the foundations for achieving socialist modernisation by 2035 and linking the country’s past and future development, Xinhua reported.

Guiding principles and key objectives The CPC outlined guiding principles for the 15th Five-Year Plan, including: • Upholding the party's overall leadership • Prioritising the people's well-being • Promoting high-quality development • Deepening reforms • Ensuring coordination between market efficiency and government function • Balancing development with security Major objectives for the plan include: • Advancing high-quality development • Strengthening scientific and technological self-reliance • Achieving breakthroughs in comprehensive reform • Promoting cultural and ethical progress • Improving quality of life • Accelerating the Beautiful China Initiative • Enhancing national security