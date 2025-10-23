Home / World News / China vows to build modern industrial system, tech self-reliance by 2030

China's Communist Party vows to modernise its industry, strengthen tech self-reliance, improve people's welfare and expand domestic demand under its 2026-2030 plan

China, China flag
China is nearing the completion of the major goals of its 14th five-year plan (2021-2025), a period described in the communique as “momentous and extraordinary” for the country’s development. (Photo/Bloomberg)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 5:09 PM IST
China’s Communist Party (CPC) leadership pledged on Thursday to build a modern industrial system and push for greater technological self-reliance, steps it views as crucial in strengthening its position amid rising tensions with the US, state news agency Xinhua reported.
 
The party also emphasised the need to expand domestic demand and improve people’s livelihoods. Analysts say that rebalancing the economy may be slow, given China’s heavy dependence on exports during a period of strained trade relations with Washington, the news report said.
 
A communique released by Xinhua after the four-day closed-door plenum outlined the key priorities for China’s next five-year development plan, which will be officially presented at a parliamentary session in March.  “The country will be in a period (2026-2030) where strategic opportunities coexist with risks and challenges, and there will be an increase in uncertain and unpredictable factors,” Xinhua cited from the communique. “We should maintain a reasonable proportion of the manufacturing sector and establish a modern industrial system with advanced manufacturing as its backbone.”
 
While the communique promised improvements in social welfare and the public security system, it did not provide details on funding or implementation.     
 

CPC plenum concludes, sets 15th five-year plan priorities

 
The 20th Central Committee of the CPC held its fourth plenary session in Beijing from Monday to Thursday, during which it adopted recommendations for the 15th Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development, Xinhua reported.
 
China is nearing the completion of the major goals of its 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025), a period described in the communique as “momentous and extraordinary” for the country’s development. The 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030) is expected to be critical, reinforcing the foundations for achieving socialist modernisation by 2035 and linking the country’s past and future development, Xinhua reported.
 

Guiding principles and key objectives

 
The CPC outlined guiding principles for the 15th Five-Year Plan, including:
• Upholding the party’s overall leadership
• Prioritising the people’s well-being
• Promoting high-quality development
• Deepening reforms
• Ensuring coordination between market efficiency and government function
• Balancing development with security
 
Major objectives for the plan include:
• Advancing high-quality development
• Strengthening scientific and technological self-reliance
• Achieving breakthroughs in comprehensive reform
• Promoting cultural and ethical progress
• Improving quality of life
• Accelerating the Beautiful China Initiative
• Enhancing national security     
 

Focus areas for development

 
The communique stressed building a modernised industrial system and reinforcing the real economy. China aims to achieve technological self-reliance, foster new productive forces and develop a robust domestic market. The country also plans to speed up the creation of a high-standard socialist market economy and expand international cooperation.
 
The modernisation of national security systems and the armed forces is also emphasised.
 
“To run the country well, we must first run the Party well; only a Party that is thriving can make our country strong,” the communique said.

Topics :ChinaChina Communist PartyTechnologyXi Jinping

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

