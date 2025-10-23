Indian truck driver held in US after 3 killed in chain-reaction crash

An Indian national has been arrested in Ontario, California, for crashing a semi-truck into an SUV, triggering a deadly chain-reaction accident, ABC7 Eyewitness News reported, ABC7 Eyewitness News reported.

The crash, which took place on Tuesday (local time), claimed the lives of three people and injured four others. The report stated that Jashanpreet Singh, 21, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and vehicular manslaughter. It also cited a law enforcement source saying that Singh entered the US in 2022 and has been living in Yuba City illegally.

The video of the incident shows Jashanpreet Singh's tractor-trailer slamming into the back of an SUV before hitting multiple other vehicles ahead.

According to media reports, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has also lodged a request with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department to take custody of Singh. Singh is expected to make an appearance in court on Thursday (local time). Similar case in Florida This incident comes almost two months after another Indian truck driver, Harjinder Singh, was booked under vehicular homicide for crashing into a minivan while attempting an "illegal" U-turn, killing three people, in Florida. After his arrest, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) claimed that Singh entered the US illegally from Mexico in 2018 and obtained a commercial driver's licence in California.