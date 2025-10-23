Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 03:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / China moves to boost AI oversight with focus on safety, data protection

China moves to boost AI oversight with focus on safety, data protection

China's proposed AI law aims to boost research, improve ethics, strengthen risk checks and enhance safety oversight for AI technologies and infrastructure

artificial intelligence, AI,

The new legislative push follows a series of steps by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) to control AI-generated content. (Image/Bloomberg)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 3:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China’s top legislature is tightening rules around artificial intelligence (AI) safety and ethics through a proposed amendment to its cybersecurity law, according to a report by South China Morning Post. The move reflects Beijing’s growing focus on AI governance amid rising concerns over misinformation, privacy breaches and online fraud.
 
Wang Xiang, spokesperson for the Legislative Affairs Commission of the National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said on Thursday that the amendment draft was first reviewed last month. Lawmakers agreed that it would serve as a “guiding principle for work related to internet safety” and include new sections on AI regulation and personal data protection, the news report said.
 
 

Why China is updating its cybersecurity rules

 
According to Wang, since the cybersecurity law was first enacted in 2016, the rapid rise of new technologies has brought fresh risks and illegal online activities. The amendment aims to tackle these challenges by introducing a framework for AI security and development.
 
The proposal includes support for research in fundamental AI theories, key technologies and basic infrastructure. It also focuses on improving ethical standards, strengthening risk monitoring and enhancing oversight of AI-related safety.
 
In China’s legislative process, a draft law typically undergoes three reviews before being passed, though under certain conditions it may be approved earlier. The NPC Standing Committee will deliberate on the amendment in its session starting Friday and ending Tuesday.     

Also Read

China trade surplus, manufacturing sector

The new 'China Shock' threatens developing economies, not the West

Apple Vision Pro

Apple's new M5 Vision Pro now made in Vietnam amid latest China shift

volatility index, stock market volatility, India VIX, stock market today, why are nifty, sensex down today, stock market, stock market news

Stocks rise, gold slips as easing trade tensions boost investor confidence

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

AUKUS pact will fuel arms race, raise nuclear proliferation risks: China

Asian stocks, Asian stock market

Asian stocks rise on easing US-China trade tensions, Nikkei hits record

 

Beijing tightens rules on AI content

 
The new legislative push follows a series of steps by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) to control AI-generated content. In March, the CAC introduced rules requiring both visible and embedded labels for AI-generated text, images, audio and video. Visible labels must be clear to users, while hidden identifiers, such as digital watermarks, must be part of the metadata.
 
In 2023, the CAC had also issued regulations mandating that providers of generative AI services protect personal data, ensure information accuracy, and respect intellectual property rights. Despite these rules, AI misuse continues to raise concerns.
 

UBS sees big AI opportunities ahead in China

 
While China focuses on regulation, analysts predict that its AI industry could soon become a major revenue driver. According to UBS, Chinese companies may start profiting from AI-powered “agents” as early as next year, with 2026 expected to mark the year of agent monetisation.
 
In a news report last month, South China Morning Post quoted UBS strategist Sundeep Gantori as saying that as models like DeepSeek’s R2 grow more advanced, monetisation opportunities will increase.     
 

China and US take different AI paths

 
UBS estimates that the US currently leads the AI agent market, generating between $15 billion and $20 billion in annual revenue. American firms are more accustomed to paying for enterprise-level software and AI tools, giving them an advantage.
 
Chinese companies have focused on consumer-facing AI uses, such as ecommerce and entertainment. However, tech giants like Tencent, Alibaba and ByteDance are now racing to build their own “agentic frameworks”, toolkits that power AI agents.
 
• Tencent launched its Youtu-Agent framework in September
• ByteDance unveiled its framework in July
• Alibaba introduced its Qwen-Agent in March
 
Although US frameworks remain dominant, Chinese alternatives are gaining traction. According to IBM rankings, ByteDance’s Coze Studio and Alibaba’s Qwen-Agent have each surpassed 10,000 stars on GitHub, reflecting their growing popularity.

More From This Section

Paul Kapur | Credit: Hoover Institution website

Paul Kapur sworn in as US Assistant Secy for South & Central Asian Affairs

Marco Rubio

Rubio to visit Israel after Vance, ensure fragile Gaza ceasefire holds

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy, Philippe, Belgium King

Belgium urges EU partners to share risk of using frozen Russian assets

SpaceX Starship, SpaceX

European space push: Airbus, Leonardo, Thales join forces in €6.5 bn deal

waste

American e-waste is causing 'hidden tsunami' in Southeast Asia, report says

Topics : China artifical intelligence US tech industry US tech BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayIndia v Australia 2nd ODI LIVE ScoreRealme GT8 Series LaunchStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayGreen Card Holders RiskRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon