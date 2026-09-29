China expects the ??strongest super El Nino ​event on record to develop this year, government meteorologists told ??a press conference on Tuesday.

The central and eastern equatorial Pacific started to show El Nino ‌conditions in May, and ​sea surface ​temperature indices have risen rapidly, officials of the ​National Climate Centre said.

The sea surface temperature index is projected to peak at 3.2 degrees Celsius to 3.5 degrees C (37.76 degrees ​Fahrenheit to 38.3 degrees F) around November, for ‌the strongest super El Nino event since records ​of instrument measurements began, officials said.

El Nino had a strong impact during China's flood season this year, ‌and will ​keep influencing conditions both worldwide ‌and in China in autumn and ‌winter, ??as well as next spring and summer, ​they said.