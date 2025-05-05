Once flying high, grounded Chinese pilots now deliver food to survive

A regional airline based in western China has suspended all flights amid deepening financial troubles, pushing some of its pilots to take up food delivery and ride-hailing jobs to survive, reported the South China Morning Post.

Joy Air, headquartered in Xi’an and backed by the Shaanxi provincial government, abruptly halted all services, including during the busy Labour Day travel period. The airline’s website shows no available flights or ticketing options, signaling a full operational shutdown.

ALSO READ: 'Strangers in the Land' traces Chinese workers' rise and expulsion in US The Xi’an-based carrier operates a fleet of Chinese-built MA60 turboprop aircraft and mainly serves second- and third-tier cities across western and central China. But growing competition and a shrinking route network have pushed the company to the brink.

High-speed rail takes off, flights stall

A key factor behind Joy Air’s collapse is a lack of profitable routes, according to Jason Li Hanming, a US-based aviation analyst.

“The internal routes within Shaanxi are gradually being replaced by the expanding high-speed railway network, which offers a cheaper, more affordable option,” Li was quoted as saying by the South China Morning Post.

Also Read

“That is constantly impeding Joy Air from building a healthy cash flow and eventually impacts the company negatively,” Li added.

Industry observers have long warned that regional carriers in China face a tough environment due to low passenger volumes and higher costs. A February report by the Zhiyanzhan Institute also noted that remote regional airports come with steep infrastructure and maintenance expenses, further eroding airline profitability.

‘Policy airline’ with no commercial viability

Jason Li further stressed that Joy Air’s problems run deeper than market forces. Founded in 2008 as a “policy-driven airline", its primary role was to promote the MA60 aircraft, rather than to function as a commercially viable carrier.

“Joy Air was never meant to be a fully competitive airline,” Li said. “It has been restricted from operating more common aircraft, and the MA60 – which seats around 60 passengers – doesn’t fit most route economics.”

ALSO READ: No love in China? US bans diplomats from dating Chinese nationals He added that the MA60 is primarily designed for export to developing nations and described Joy Air as essentially a “show home” for the aircraft, with most of its financial resources drained by maintenance and operational costs.

Passengers furious over cancelled flights

Meanwhile, the airline’s sudden shutdown has left passengers stranded and furious. Zoey Li, a 30-year-old finance professional from Changsha, Hunan, said she was shocked to receive a cancellation notice just two days before her family trip.

“There’s only one direct flight between Changsha and Beihai,” she said. “We had no alternatives. I never expected this to happen during the May Day holiday peak.”

Li had planned the vacation for a month with her elderly parents, only to be forced into a last-minute scramble that doubled her travel costs. She’s filed multiple complaints but hasn’t received any response or refund.

“What was supposed to be a convenient journey has become mentally and physically exhausting, especially for my parents,” she said.

Pilots turn to gig work

Joy Air’s troubles have been brewing for years. In November, reports from Chinese media revealed that employees, including pilots, ground crew, and flight attendants, had gone unpaid for extended periods and were taking on gig work to make ends meet. Some pilots now deliver food, drive for Didi Chuxing, or even sell goods on the street.

According to another report, Joy Air has faced more than 50 labour disputes, with lawsuits over unpaid wages leading to compensation exceeding 300,000 yuan ($41,260).