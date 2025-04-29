Canada's NDP leader Jagmeet Singh resigns after crushing election defeat

Canada’s New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh has announced his resignation as party chief after a dismal outing in the general election. The NDP, under Jagmeet's leadership, was reduced to just seven seats — well below the 12 needed for official party status in the House of Commons.

Jagmeet Singh , 46, who lost his own seat in the newly-redistributed riding of Burnaby Central, confirmed he would step down once an interim leader is appointed.

“Choosing to commit your life to politics obviously comes with some sacrifice, but we choose this life because of the chance to change the country you love for the better,” he said during his concession speech on election night in Burnaby, British Columbia. “We may lose sometimes, and those losses hurt.”

Singh, the first ethnic minority politician to lead a major federal party in Canada, was running his third federal campaign. He was first elected to Canadian Parliament in 2019 and led the NDP since 2017. His tenure included holding a balance of power role, where his party propped up former prime minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal minority government for four years.

However, this election proved punishing. The NDP secured only two per cent of the national vote and dropped from 24 seats in the previous election to just seven out of 343 contested. Singh came third in Burnaby Central, formerly Burnaby South, which had been his seat since 2019.

In a post on X, he said, “I am disappointed that we could not win more seats. But I am not disappointed in our movement. I am hopeful for our party. I know that we will always choose hope over fear." “But we are only defeated when we believe those that tell us we can never dream of a better Canada," he added.

Campaign challenges and party woes

Throughout the campaign, Singh faced mounting questions about his inability to boost the NDP's standing in what quickly shaped into a two-way race between the Liberals and Conservatives, particularly on issues related to economic stability and US influence under President Donald Trump. Despite internal polling that Singh claimed was more optimistic, the election results proved otherwise.

“I know this night is a disappointing night for New Democrats,” Singh acknowledged. “We had really good candidates that lost tonight. I know how hard you worked. I spent time with you. You’re amazing. I’m so sorry you’re not going to be able to represent your communities.”

(With agency inputs)