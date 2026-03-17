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China overtakes Netherlands as third-largest export destination in Feb

China became India's third-largest export destination in February, overtaking the Netherlands, even as overall exports declined and shipments to key markets weakened

India China Trade
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Exports to China grew 32.4 per cent at $1.67 billion in February, mainly due to a low base.
Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 7:26 PM IST
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China overtook the Netherlands to become India’s third-largest export destination in February, commerce department data showed.
 
Exports to seven out of India’s top 10 destinations witnessed contraction in February, with overall exports declining 0.81 per cent at $36.61 billion during the same time period. These 10 countries comprise over 50 per cent of India’s merchandise exports. 
Exports to China grew 32.4 per cent at $1.67 billion in February, mainly due to a low base. While disaggregated data for February is not available, over the last few months, the growth was driven by an increase in shipments across sectors such as electronics and marine exports.
 
In the case of the Netherlands, the contraction was 31.3 per cent at $1.29 billion. The country is a key entry point for goods into Europe and has been a major destination for India’s refined petroleum exports over the last three years. Decline in such shipments, with India lowering Russian crude oil imports for refining, may have contributed to the fall in exports to the Netherlands, an industry expert said. 
The United States (US) continued to remain India’s biggest destination, followed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Exports to both countries contracted in February. Outbound shipments to the US contracted nearly 13 per cent year-on-year to $6.89 billion in February, whereas the decline was 0.3 per cent in the case of the UAE at $3.25 billion.
 
Exporters said that the slight decline in shipments to the UAE would be a one-off phenomenon. On the other hand, in the case of the US, the decline has been mainly due to the uncertainty related to tariffs. That apart, exports have been more or less at the same level — between $6.3 billion and $6.9 billion — since October. The contraction can also be attributed to a relatively higher base as exports to the US surged last year in anticipation of higher tariffs.
 
“With the lowering of the US tariff to 10 per cent (from February 24), we expect exports to pick up. However, the uncertainty continues since the US has launched investigations under Section 301(b) as well targeting several countries, including India,” said Ajay Sahai, director general and chief executive officer of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO).
 
Exports to other countries that witnessed contraction include: United Kingdom (-4.6 per cent), Saudi Arabia (-10.4 per cent), Bangladesh (-22.9 per cent), Singapore (-13.7 per cent).
 
Apart from China, exports to Germany and Hong Kong grew 4 per cent and 32.1 per cent, respectively, the data showed.
 
Overall, the month of March could remain “challenging” for merchandise exports as the West Asia crisis disrupts freight movement through the Strait of Hormuz. “Going ahead, March will be a challenging month due to the logistics bottleneck being faced by the trade. As a result, exports will also get impacted due to the situation in West Asia,” commerce secretary Rajesh Agrawal had told reporters on Monday.

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Topics :India exportsChinaChina exportsNetherlands

First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 7:13 PM IST

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