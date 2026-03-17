China overtakes Netherlands as third-largest export destination in Feb

Exporters said that the slight decline in shipments to the UAE would be a one-off phenomenon. On the other hand, in the case of the US, the decline has been mainly due to the uncertainty related to tariffs. That apart, exports have been more or less at the same level — between $6.3 billion and $6.9 billion — since October. The contraction can also be attributed to a relatively higher base as exports to the US surged last year in anticipation of higher tariffs.