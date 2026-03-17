China overtakes Netherlands as third-largest export destination in Feb

In the case of the Netherlands, the contraction was 31.3 per cent at $1.29 billion. The country is a key entry point for goods into Europe and has been a major destination for India’s refined petroleum exports over the last three years. Decline in such shipments, with India lowering Russian crude oil imports for refining, may have contributed to the fall in exports to the Netherlands, an industry expert said.
The United States (US) continued to remain India’s biggest destination, followed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Exports to both countries contracted in February. Outbound shipments to the US contracted nearly 13 per cent year-on-year to $6.89 billion in February, whereas the decline was 0.3 per cent in the case of the UAE at $3.25 billion.