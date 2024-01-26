China presses Iran to rein in Houthi attacks in Red Sea, says report

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Chinese officials have asked their Iranian counterparts to help rein in attacks on ships in the Red Sea by the Iran-backed Houthis, or risk harming business relations with Beijing, four Iranian sources and a diplomat familiar with the matter said. The discuss­ions about the attacks and trade between China and Iran took place at several recent meetings in Beiji­ng and Tehran, the Iranian sources said, decl­i­n­ing to provide details about when they took place or who attended. "Basically, China says: 'If our interests are harmed in any way, it will impact our business with Tehran.So tell the Houthis to show restraint'," said one Iranian official briefed on the talks, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity.Freight going through the Suez Canal has dropped by 45 per cent in the two months since attacks by Yemen's Houthis led shipping groups to divert freight, disrupting already strained maritime trading routes, according to UN agency UNCTAD. UNCTAD, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, which supports developing countries in global trade, warned of risks of higher inflation, uncertainty of food security and increased greenhouse gas emissions. The agency said 39 per cent fewer ships than at the start of December transited the canal.