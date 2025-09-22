Home / World News / How China's 500kW antenna is giving it a clear lead in the mineral race

How China's 500kW antenna is giving it a clear lead in the mineral race

China is using its massive 500kW electromagnetic antenna, originally for submarines, to detect hidden lithium, cobalt, gold, and rare earths, boosting its lead in global mineral exploration

Rare earth mineral mining in Inner Mongolia, China. In April, China stopped almost all shipments of critical minerals that are needed for cars, jet fighters and other technologies. | Image Credit: Reuters
Geologists in China are using ultra-high-power systems to detect hidden lithium, cobalt, rare earths, and uranium deposits far beneath the surface. (Photo/Reuters)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 5:18 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In central China, huge antennas stand on rocky land, quietly scanning deep underground. Originally designed for naval communications and submarines, these 500-kilowatt electromagnetic giants now serve a new purpose: locating critical minerals that power green technologies and the global energy transition, South China Morning Post reported. 
Geologists in China are using these ultra-high-power systems to detect hidden lithium, cobalt, rare earths, and uranium deposits far beneath the surface, giving the country an edge in the current global race to acquire critical resources.   
 

Unmatched power and precision

A recent study by the China Geological Survey (CGS), published in Geophysical & Geochemical Exploration, reveals the scope of the country’s electromagnetic capabilities. Every system exceeding 100kW operates within the country, while the strongest US counterpart manages just 30kW, South China Morning Post said. 
Traditional exploration methods, such as direct current resistivity or induced polarisation, are limited to surface or near-surface deposits. As these shallow reserves decrease in number, geologists are pushing into the “second mineral space” between 500 and 2,000 metres underground.   
 

Deep Earth imaging

Detecting signals at such depths is challenging, with natural geological interference and urban noise affecting the process. China’s solution has been to boost transmitter power and combine it with advanced three-dimensional sensor arrays. This approach allows for detailed underground imaging with clarity, the news report said. 
At Tibet’s Jiama Copper Gold Polymetallic Mine, high-power tensor CSAMT (controlled-source audio-magnetotellurics) surveys mapped ore zones more accurately than previous methods. Nationwide tests of the Wireless Electromagnetic Method (WEM) system in 2023 showed signal detection over distances exceeding 2,000 km, proving the effectiveness of these continent-scale transmitters.
 

Innovative techniques

Chinese researchers are also involving new methods like the Wide Field Electromagnetic Method, which extracts reliable data even close to the source. Time-frequency electromagnetic systems measure resistivity, polarisation, and permeability, which help scientists in distinguishing between ore types with precision.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Israeli army orders evacuation of Gaza City hospital amid UNGA meetings

World leaders convene at UNGA amid global crises and mounting challenges

Philippine police arrest 49 amid violent clashes at anti-corruption protest

Nissan revamps ProPilot system to rival Tesla driver-assist technology

South Asia lived with inequality. Then 'nepo babies' fuelled public outrage

Topics :ChinamineralsBS Web ReportsMining industryMining

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story