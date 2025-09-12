Friday, September 12, 2025 | 01:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Centre to incentivise domestic production of rare earths: Kumaraswamy

Centre to incentivise domestic production of rare earths: Kumaraswamy

The minister for Heavy Industries and Steel also said a scheme is in the works to provide targeted support to the industry for its capital as well as operational expenditure

H D Kumaraswamy, Kumaraswamy

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government is preparing fiscal incentives to encourage domestic production of rare earth magnets in the face of recent disruptions caused in their supply, currently dominated by China, Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy said on Friday.

The minister for Heavy Industries and Steel also said a scheme is in the works to provide "targeted support" to the industry for its capital as well as operational expenditure, which would help bridge cost gaps, offer relief from high tariffs on key equipment and ensure continuity of supply in the face of rising global restrictions.

"The ministry is actively addressing vulnerabilities in critical raw materials. Recognising that rare earth magnets are central to EV motors and currently dominated by Chinese supply, we are preparing fiscal incentives to encourage domestic production.

 

"We are working on a scheme aimed at powering India's participation in global value chains through targeted support for both capital expenditure and operational expenditure requirements of the industry. This will help bridge cost gaps, offer tariff relief on key equipment and ensure continuity of supply in the face of rising global restrictions," Kumaraswamy said in a video message at ACMA's annual session.

In July, the minister had said that inter-ministerial consultations were underway for a Rs 1,345-crore scheme to subsidise production of rare earth magnets in India with two select manufacturers proposed to be given incentives.

Also Read

magnet, metal

Global trade tensions a threat for domestic ferro alloys sector: IFAPA

cobalt copper, china

India sends geologists to Zambia to explore copper, cobalt deposits

Rare earth mineral mining in Inner Mongolia, China. In April, China stopped almost all shipments of critical minerals that are needed for cars, jet fighters and other technologies. | Image Credit: Reuters

Govt plans ₹5,000 cr boost for rare earths amid China export curbs

Industry, IIP

April 2025 IIP dips to 8-month low at 2.7%, manufacturing grows 3.4%

Vedanta

Global consulting firms keen to back Vedanta's $20 bn expansion projects

The subsidy will facilitate investment for establishing processing facilities for companies to convert rare earth oxides into magnets. Indian Rare Earth Magnets Ltd, a PSU under Ministry of Atomic Energy, is the sole repository of rare earths in India.

China's recent restriction on exports of key metals caused widespread disruption in the manufacturing of automobiles and semiconductor chips in several countries, including India.

Rare earth magnets include neodymium-iron-boron (NdFeB). It is used for high-performance automotive applications such as traction motors in electric vehicles (two-wheelers and passenger vehicles) and power steering motors (in passenger vehicles) in both electric vehicles and internal combustion engine vehicles.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

GST cut to lift housing demand, boost festive season sales: Credai

TV

Television budgets fade, streaming holds firm, films steal spotlightpremium

semiconductor, chips

Why India should prioritise mature chips over costly cutting-edge dreams

pharmaceutical sector, pharma

Pharma, medtech bodies seek transition time and simpler refunds

Gaming

Dream11, Gameskraft, MPL among RMG firms losing unicorn status after banpremium

Topics : H D Kumaraswamy metals Metals & minerals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon