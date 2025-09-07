China's central bank buys gold in August for 10th consecutive month

China's central bank added gold to its reserves in August, extending purchases of bullion into a 10th straight month, official data showed on Sunday.

Traditionally seen as a safe haven asset during times of uncertainty, gold is up 35 per cent this year, having hit a record high last week, amid strong investment demand and purchases by central banks in China and some other countries.

China's gold reserves stood at 74.02 million fine troy ounces at the end of August, up from 73.96 million at the end of July.

They were valued at $253.84 billion, up from $243.99 billion at the end of the previous month, according to data released by the central bank.