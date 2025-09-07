Home / World News / China's central bank buys gold in August for 10th consecutive month

China's central bank buys gold in August for 10th consecutive month

China's gold reserves stood at 74.02 million fine troy ounces at the end of August, up from 73.96 million at the end of July

Gold Bar. Gold
China's central bank added gold to its reserves in August. (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2025 | 8:22 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
China's central bank added gold to its reserves in August, extending purchases of bullion into a 10th straight month, official data showed on Sunday. 
Traditionally seen as a safe haven asset during times of uncertainty, gold is up 35 per cent this year, having hit a record high last week, amid strong investment demand and purchases by central banks in China and some other countries. 
China's gold reserves stood at 74.02 million fine troy ounces at the end of August, up from 73.96 million at the end of July. 
They were valued at $253.84 billion, up from $243.99 billion at the end of the previous month, according to data released by the central bank. 
"While China's gold purchases have slowed so far in 2025, the People's Bank of China has added to its bullion reserves at ever higher prices," said Adrian Ash, head of research at online marketplace BullionVault. 
"Beijing's continued accumulation is a clear signal of its faith in gold as a long-term reserve. That also supports confidence in gold among China's private households and investors." 
Demand for physical gold in the world's largest producer, which is also a top consumer of the metal, was weak this week, due to high prices, with dealers offering discounts over the global benchmark to attract buyers. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
     

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Opec+ agrees in principle to raise oil output in Oct, easing supply cuts

Trump admin launches immigration crackdown in Massachusetts: Report

RFK Jr's family say he's 'threat' to US health, calls for his resignation

Trump to visit South Korea in October, may hold talks with Xi: Report

Microsoft reports Azure service disruption due to Red Sea fibre cuts

Topics :ChinaGold Bullion industryGlobal gold demand

First Published: Sep 07 2025 | 8:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story