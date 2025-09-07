RFK Jr's family say he's 'threat' to US health, calls for his resignation

Members of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s family are calling for him to step down as health secretary following a contentious congressional hearing this past week, during which the Trump Cabinet official faced bipartisan questioning about his tumultuous leadership of federal health agencies.

Kennedy's sister, Kerry Kennedy, and his nephew, Joseph P. Kennedy III, issued scathing statements Friday, calling for him to resign as head of the Health and Human Services Department.

The calls from the prominent Democratic family came a day after Kennedy had to defend his recent efforts to pull back Covid-19 vaccine recommendations and fire high-level officials at the Centers for Disease Control at a three-hour Senate hearing.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is a threat to the health and wellbeing of every American, Joseph P. Kennedy III said in a post on X. The former congressman added: None of us will be spared the pain he is inflicting. His aunt echoed those claims, saying medical decisions belong in the hands of trained and licensed professionals, not incompetent and misguided leadership. This is not the first time Kennedy has been the subject of his family's ire. Several of his relatives had objected to his presidential run in the last campaign, while others wrote to senators earlier this year, calling for them to reject his nomination to be Trump's health secretary due to views they considered disqualifying on life-saving vaccines.