Trump to visit South Korea in October, may hold talks with Xi: Report

US President Donald Trump and his top advisors are quietly preparing to travel to South Korea later in October this year for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit, with serious discussions in place for a bilateral meeting with Xi Jinping, but no firm plans are in place, CNN reported on Saturday (US local time), citing Trump administration officials.

As per the report by CNN, the US President and his top advisors are preparing for the gathering of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation trade ministers, three Trump administration officials told CNN.

The summit, which would take place in Gyeongju between late October and early November, is being viewed as a key opportunity for Trump to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, CNN reported.

Citing the officials, it said that there have been serious discussions about a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of APEC, but no firm plans are in place. CNN highlighted how in a phone call last month, Xi had invited Trump and his wife to visit China, an invitation the US president reciprocated, though no dates have been set. As per CNN, while the details are still being finalised, it is unclear whether the president may add other stops on the trip. The officials stated that the administration is also viewing the trip as an opportunity for the president to secure additional economic investments in the US.

"A visit to South Korea is being discussed, which would focus on economic collaboration," a White House official told CNN. Other goals include a focus on discussions around trade, defence and civil nuclear cooperation, the official said. Trump's visit could also put him in a position to sit down once again with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un, however whether Kim attends is still a question. CNN reported that the officials say more attention is being placed on organising a potential meeting with Xi. During the visit of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung last week, he had invited Trump to attend the APEC summit and suggested that the setting could provide the US President with an opportunity to meet with Kim, sources familiar with the talks told CNN.

While addressing reporters earlier in the day, Trump told Lee he was willing to meet with Kim. "I will do that, and we'll have talks. He'd like to meet with me," Trump claimed of the North Korean leader. "We look forward to meeting with him, and we'll make relations better." The expected trip of Donald Trump to South Korea thus comes at a tenuous time in his relationship with both Xi and Kim. While feathers were ruffled in Washington over the recently concluded SCO Summit in Tianjin earlier this month, where Xi Jinping had hosted Kim Jong Un, Russian President Vladimir Putin and PM Narendra Modi, Trump was quick to criticise the meetings.

"May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration. Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against the United States of America," Trump wrote on social media as the parade was underway. On Friday, Trump shared a photo of Xi, Putin and Modi, writing: "Looks like we've lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!" However, on Friday (US local time), Trump expressed optimism towards India. Calling India-US ties a "very special relationship", United States President Donald Trump affirmed that he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would always be friends, asserting that there is "nothing to worry about".