Home / World News / Trump admin launches immigration crackdown in Massachusetts: Report

Trump admin launches immigration crackdown in Massachusetts: Report

DHS and its US Immigration and Customs Enforcement arm are calling the operation Patriot 2.0, modifying the name of a May deportation surge that led to the arrest of 1,500 people in the state

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office accompanied by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, U.S. Vice President JD Vance, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, during an event to sign an execu
Trump administration has launched an operation in Massachusetts to arrest and deport undocumented immigrants.
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2025 | 6:46 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Trump administration has launched an operation in Massachusetts to arrest and deport undocumented immigrants, the New York Times and Boston media reported on Saturday, quoting the Department of Homeland Security as saying it was targeting "criminal aliens" living in the state. 
DHS and its US Immigration and Customs Enforcement arm are calling the operation Patriot 2.0, modifying the name of a May deportation surge that led to the arrest of 1,500 people in the state, according to the reports. 
A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 
The operation is expected to last several weeks, the New York Times said, quoting unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter. One of the sources told the Times that Patriot 2.0 was focused on targeting immigrants who had been released from custody despite ICE agents attempting to pick them up from local jails. 
It was not immediately clear how many federal officers were involved in the crackdown, which comes as Chicago braces for a Trump administration ramp-up of deportations in the third-largest US city. 
NBC 10 Boston quoted a statement from a DHS spokesperson as deriding Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's so-called sanctuary policies. 
"Sanctuary policies like those pushed by Mayor Wu not only attract and harbor criminals but also place these public safety threats above the interests of law-abiding American citizens. 
ICE is arresting sex offenders, pedophiles, murderers, drug dealers, and gang members released by local authorities," the statement reported by NBC 10 said. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RFK Jr's family say he's 'threat' to US health, calls for his resignation

Microsoft reports Azure service disruption due to Red Sea fibre cuts

Over 400 arrested at London protest backing banned group Palestine Action

Hundreds of ordinary mourners, VIPs pay last respects to Giorgio Armani

Who is Shabana Mahmood, the first Muslim woman to become UK Home Secretary?

Topics :Donald TrumpTrump administrationTrump’s immigration agenda

First Published: Sep 07 2025 | 6:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story