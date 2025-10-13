Home / World News / China's exports beat forecasts, showing resilience as trade war escalates

China's exports beat forecasts, showing resilience as trade war escalates

The strength of demand from markets other than the US means that Chinese firms should be less affected by the further increase in tariffs threatened by President Donald Trump

china, china flag, Politburo
Exports rose 8.3 per cent in September from a year earlier, exceeding the 6.6 per cent median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Chinese companies shipped more goods overseas last month than expected, a sign of resilience that’s giving Beijing a stronger hand in the latest trade war with the US.  
Exports rose 8.3 per cent in September from a year earlier, exceeding the 6.6 per cent median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists. That was faster than in August and shows there’s no slowdown yet in the record-breaking flood of goods leaving China’s shores. 
 
Imports grew 7.4 per cent, far more than forecast, leaving a surplus of $90.5 billion. 
 
The strength of demand from markets other than the US means that Chinese firms should be less affected by the further increase in tariffs threatened by President Donald Trump. Higher sales overseas are also providing a boost to a domestic economy in deflation and still struggling to reverse a decline in housing demand and prices. 
 
China is set to announce third-quarter data for economic activity on Oct. 20, with most analysts predicting a slowdown from the first half of the year. Still, a strong showing in the first two quarters all but ensures China will reach the official growth target of around 5 per cent.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“Trade talks are entering a turbulent new phase. The path to any deal is now long and narrow. The US can now focus more on China, having reached trade deals with other major economies. Both sides are armed for escalation.” 

 

— Chang Shu and David Qu

China unveiled wide-ranging global export controls on products containing even traces of certain rare earths last week, prompting Trump to fire back by threatening to cancel a planned in-person meeting with President Xi Jinping — their first in six years. The US leader also announced plans to put an additional 100 per cent tariff on Chinese goods, along with sweeping curbs on “any and all critical software.” 
 
The Trump administration later signaled openness to a deal with China to quell fresh trade tensions while also warning that recent export controls announced by Beijing were a major barrier to talks.
 
Bloomberg Economics estimates that a 100 per cent US tariff hike would lift effective rates on Chinese goods to around 140 per cent — a level that shuts down trade. While the current rate is 25 percentage points above the world average, China’s dominance of manufacturing has kept its exports flowing. 
 
“A durable escalation could prolong China’s deflation, potentially triggering more policy rebalancing efforts,” Morgan Stanley economists led by Robin Xing said in a report before the data release. “In the case of China’s strict rare earth curbs and the US’ durable 100 per cent tariff hike, China’s export growth could decelerate quickly via the direct tariff shock and global supply chain disruption.”

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Israel prepares to welcome some last hostages from Gaza as ceasefire holds

This is the eighth war I've resolved, says Trump, citing India-Pak conflict

The war is over, I think ceasefire is going to hold: Trump on Gaza conflict

Here's what to know about release of hostages, aid, as Trump visits Israel

Xi Jinping 'had a bad moment': Trump as he insists US wants to help China

Topics :ChinaExportsChinese economyChina exportsChina US tradeUS China trade war

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story