China's exports beat forecasts, showing resilience as trade war escalates

Chinese companies shipped more goods overseas last month than expected, a sign of resilience that’s giving Beijing a stronger hand in the latest trade war with the US.

Exports rose 8.3 per cent in September from a year earlier, exceeding the 6.6 per cent median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists. That was faster than in August and shows there’s no slowdown yet in the record-breaking flood of goods leaving China’s shores.

Imports grew 7.4 per cent, far more than forecast, leaving a surplus of $90.5 billion.

The strength of demand from markets other than the US means that Chinese firms should be less affected by the further increase in tariffs threatened by President Donald Trump. Higher sales overseas are also providing a boost to a domestic economy in deflation and still struggling to reverse a decline in housing demand and prices.

China is set to announce third-quarter data for economic activity on Oct. 20, with most analysts predicting a slowdown from the first half of the year. Still, a strong showing in the first two quarters all but ensures China will reach the official growth target of around 5 per cent. What Bloomberg Economics Says... “Trade talks are entering a turbulent new phase. The path to any deal is now long and narrow. The US can now focus more on China, having reached trade deals with other major economies. Both sides are armed for escalation.” — Chang Shu and David Qu China unveiled wide-ranging global export controls on products containing even traces of certain rare earths last week, prompting Trump to fire back by threatening to cancel a planned in-person meeting with President Xi Jinping — their first in six years. The US leader also announced plans to put an additional 100 per cent tariff on Chinese goods, along with sweeping curbs on “any and all critical software.”