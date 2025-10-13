Home / World News / This is the eighth war I've resolved, says Trump, citing India-Pak conflict

This is the eighth war I've resolved, says Trump, citing India-Pak conflict

Aboard Air Force One en route to the Middle East, Trump said he might address the Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict on his return, claiming confidence in "solving wars"

President Donald Trump reflected on his previous efforts to resolve long-standing disputes, including between India and Pakistan, claiming that multiple wars had been settled under his leadership (Photo:PTI)
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 8:29 AM IST
US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) reiterated that he has been instrumental in resolving several long-standing global conflicts.

During an interaction with reporters aboard Air Force One while travelling to the Middle East, Trump also mentioned the ongoing conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan, suggesting that he could take up the matter upon his return, expressing confidence in his ability at "solving wars".

He further claimed that the Gaza ceasefire would mark the eighth conflict he has successfully brought to an end.

"This will be my eighth war that I have solved, and I hear there is a war now going on between Pakistan and Afghanistan. I said, I'll have to wait till I get back. I am doing another one. Because I am good at solving wars," Trump said.

He reflected on his previous efforts to resolve long-standing disputes, including between India and Pakistan, claiming that multiple wars had been settled under his leadership.

"Think about India, Pakistan. Think about some of the wars that were going on for years. We had one going for 31, one going for 32, one going for 37 years, with millions of people being killed in every country and I got every one of those done, for the most part, within a day. It's pretty good," he remarked.

Trump said it was an "honour" to have played a role in saving lives through his peace initiatives, adding that his actions were not driven by personal recognition or awards.

"It's an honour to do it. I saved millions of lives. In all fairness to the Nobel Committee, it was for 2024. This (Nobel Peace Prize) was picked for 2024. But there are those who say you could make an exception because a lot of things happened during 2025 that are done and complete and great. But I did not do this for the Nobel. I did this for saving lives," he said.

His comments came amid renewed attention surrounding the Nobel Peace Prize. Two days earlier, on October 11, Trump had reacted to not receiving the award, claiming that he had extended help to the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, on multiple occasions.

Trump said Machado had personally reached out to him after receiving the award and dedicated it to him in recognition of his support.

"The person who got the Nobel Prize called me today and said, 'I am accepting this in honour of you because you really deserved it'... I didn't say, 'Give it to me', though. I think she might have... I've been helping her along the way. They needed a lot of help in Venezuela during the disaster. I am happy because I saved millions of lives..." Trump said while speaking to reporters at the White House.

Machado was awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts to promote democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and her struggle for a peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.

Trump, who said he expected to receive the prize for his efforts to "end seven wars," also linked the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict to his broader record of peacemaking.

"I said, 'Well, what about the seven others? I should get a Nobel Prize for each one.' So they said, 'But if you stop Russia and Ukraine, sir, you should be able to get the Nobel.' I said I stopped seven wars. That's one war, and that's a big one," Trump said, citing conflicts he claimed were resolved under his leadership, including "Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kosovo and Serbia, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, Rwanda and the Congo."

Amid these remarks, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu voiced his support for Trump's peace initiatives.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Donald TrumpAfghanistanPakistan India-Pak conflictIndia-Pakistan conflictGaza conflict

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 8:29 AM IST

