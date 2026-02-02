China's manufacturing activity gauge expands for export-oriented firms

China’s manufacturing activity improved in January, according to a private survey, a rare encouraging sign for an economy that’s been losing momentum.

The RatingDog China manufacturing purchasing managers index rose to 50.3 from 50.1 in December, according to a statement released on Monday. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had forecast the gauge would dip slightly to the 50 threshold that separates expansion and contraction.

China has seen weakening momentum in the economy in recent months, with few signs policymakers intend to unleash major stimulus as they continue to battle risks tied to local government debt. Beijing may even reduce the national goal for the economy for the first time in four years and President Xi Jinping has already signaled a greater tolerance for slower growth in some regions.