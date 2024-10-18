China's new home prices fall at fastest pace in Sept since May 2015

China's new home prices fell at the fastest pace since May 2015 in September, official data showed on Friday, despite increased efforts to revive the struggling property sector.

In annual terms, new home prices were down 5.8 per cent from a year earlier, deeper than a 5.3 per cent slide in August, according to Reuters calculations based on National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data. Reuters also reported prices fell 5.7 per cent, which was due to an automated rounding off of figures.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp New home prices were down for the 15th consecutive month, falling 0.7 per cent month-on-month in September and matching a dip in August.



The weakness in the sector sent China's CSI300 real estate index down nearly 3 per cent in early trading, bucking the lift in the broader index.





ALSO READ: China's Q3 GDP shows weakest pace since 2023, backs calls for more stimulus China's prolonged property downturn, which once accounted for a quarter of its economic activity, remains a major drag on the economy.

In recent weeks, China has introduced supportive measures, including lower mortgage rates, and eased home purchase restrictions, which have spurred some demand in major cities.



On Thursday, the housing authority announced plans to expand the "white list" of eligible housing projects and increase bank lending to 4 trillion yuan by year-end, in a bid to stabilise the ailing real estate sector.



Additionally, China is expected to raise 6 trillion yuan through special treasury bonds over the next three years to reinvigorate its struggling economy.



Friday's data showed the economy grew 4.6 per cent in the third quarter, slowing from 4.7 per cent in the second quarter.



"The soft reading puts the annual growth target under pressure as the economy will have to post a sharp quarterly rebound of about 1.5 per cent in the final quarter," said economist Junyu Tan at Coface Greater China Services Limited.



Of the 70 cities surveyed by NBS, two reported year-on-year gains in prices last month.



Separate data also published on Friday showed property sales down 17.1 per cent in January-September, compared with a 18.0 per cent slump in January-August.



China's real estate stocks fell after a closely watched housing policy briefing on Thursday left some investors disappointed due to lack of big fresh stimulus.



"Addressing the imbalance between too much stock and too little confidence will be key to stabilizing China's property market," said S&P Global Ratings in a research note on Friday.

