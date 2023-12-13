Home / World News / China's Xi meets with Vietnamese PM on second day of visit to shore up ties

China's Xi meets with Vietnamese PM on second day of visit to shore up ties

In the next stage, both sides need to strengthen cooperation in various fields, including legislation, to contribute to the building of the community with a shared future, Xi said

Chinese President Xi Jinping | Representative image
AP Bangkok

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 12:16 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Chinese leader Xi Jinping met with Vietnam's prime minister and the head of the country's National Assembly on Wednesday, on the second day of his visit to shore up Beijing's relationship with Hanoi after the Southeast Asian nation recently elevated its ties with Japan and the United States.

Xi met with Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on Tuesday, and they announced that China and Vietnam would work toward a community with a shared future, in what was seen as a diplomatic concession by Vietnam to Beijing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Vietnam has resisted using that phrase in the past but wanted to assuage Beijing's concerns after Vietnam designated both the US and Japan as comprehensive strategic partners" in recent months, a designation it uses for China.

The status is Vietnam's highest official designation for a diplomatic relationship.

Xi referenced the phrase again on Wednesday in a meeting with National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

In the next stage, both sides need to strengthen cooperation in various fields, including legislation, to contribute to the building of the community with a shared future, Xi said.

Nguyen Khac Giang, a visiting fellow at ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore, said the rhetorical concession from Hanoi "doesn't mean Vietnam supports China-led political initiatives, but rather (is) a delicate act of hedging, particularly after its upgrade with the US and Japan recently.

I think the move is expected given the fact that Xi came to Hanoi in person, Nguyen said.

Xi also met with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and President Vo Van Thuong on Wednesday and will end his trip after meeting with young Vietnamese and Chinese scholars.

Vietnam and China already have robust ties, but they also have significant points of difference, primarily over territorial claims over islands in the South China Sea.

China has been Vietnam's largest trading partner for several years, with a bilateral trade turnover of USD 175.6 billion in 2022. Imports from China, including crucial inputs for Vietnam's manufacturing sector, make up 67 per cent, according to Vietnam customs data cited by Vietnamese state media.

Also Read

China's Xi visits Vietnam weeks after it strengthened ties with US, Japan

12 killed in Vietnam's Hanoi after fire burns 9-storey apartment building

Yellen visits Vietnam to build US ties to offset tensions with China

Indian army reaches Hanoi for joint military exercise 'Vinbax-2023'

Here's the list of India's medal winners in Asian Games 2023 till Sept 27

India's SC verdict on Art 370 would further complicate Kashmir issue: Imran

Challenge in this difficult time is to strike right balance: Ruchira Kamboj

At least 45 people injured in nighttime Russian missile attack on Ukraine

Argentina to devalue peso by more than 50% to help its struggling economy

Andre Braugher, actor who starred in 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine', dies at 61

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :China economyChinaXi JinpingVietnam

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

BPCL plans to buy Venezuela oil; deal not to harm Russian imports: Official

HPL Electric and Power bags smart meter orders worth Rs 545 crore

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: Report

WhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

As tributes pour in, here's what happened during the 2001 Parliament attack

Security breach in Parliament: 2 men with canisters jump inside Lok Sabha

Economy News

Imports of luxury chocolate brands zoom 45% on steady uptick in demand

Piyush Goyal discusses progress of FTA deal during EFTA delegation meet

Next Story