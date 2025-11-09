China lifts gallium, germanium export curbs to US amid trade thaw

China’s Ministry of Commerce on Sunday announced the suspension of its ban on approving exports of dual-use items related to gallium, germanium, antimony and super-hard materials to the United States, according to Reuters.

The suspension will remain in effect until November 27, 2026, easing one of the most contentious points in the US–China technology and trade dispute.

What’s the latest

The export ban, introduced in December 2024, had been Beijing’s response to Washington’s expanded export controls on advanced chips and manufacturing equipment. Those measures had aimed to limit China’s access to technologies used in semiconductors, artificial intelligence and defence.