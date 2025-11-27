11 killed, 2 injured after train hits railway workers in China's Yunnan

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

At least 11 people were killed and two others were injured after a test train crashed into railway workers in China's southwestern Yunnan province on Thursday (local time), South China Morning Post reported.

Citing state broadcaster CCTV, the report said that test train No. 55537, which was being used to check seismic equipment, struck construction workers who had entered the railway track on a curve near Luoyangzhen Station in Kunming, the capital of Yunnan.

Following the crash, railways and local government authorities immediately activated their emergency response to manage rescue efforts. Operations at the train station resumed and the injured were receiving medical treatment.