Home / World News / 11 killed, 2 injured after train hits railway workers in China's Yunnan

11 killed, 2 injured after train hits railway workers in China's Yunnan

Following the crash, railways and local government authorities immediately activated their emergency response to manage rescue efforts

Kunming's railway authority expressed condolences to the victims and their families in a social media post. The cause of the accident is currently being investigated.
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 11:05 AM IST
At least 11 people were killed and two others were injured after a test train crashed into railway workers in China's southwestern Yunnan province on Thursday (local time), South China Morning Post reported.
 
Citing state broadcaster CCTV, the report said that test train No. 55537, which was being used to check seismic equipment, struck construction workers who had entered the railway track on a curve near Luoyangzhen Station in Kunming, the capital of Yunnan.
 
Following the crash, railways and local government authorities immediately activated their emergency response to manage rescue efforts. Operations at the train station resumed and the injured were receiving medical treatment.
 
Kunming's railway authority expressed condolences to the victims and their families in a social media post. The cause of the accident is currently being investigated.   This is a developing story. More details awaited.
 

China Train Crash train collision Death toll

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

