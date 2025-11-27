A massive fire engulfed several tower blocks in Hong Kong on Wednesday (local time), killing at least 44 people and leaving at least 279 missing, with many still trapped inside burning buildings, CNN reported.

Hundreds of residents were evacuated as the fire spread across seven of the eight high-rise apartment buildings in a housing complex in Tai Po district, a suburb in the New Territories. According to Associated Press, at least 29 people were hospitalised.

How did the blaze start?

According to the CNN report, the firefighters received a call regarding the blaze shortly before 3 pm (local time). The blaze started at Wang Cheong House, a 32-storey residential building that was undergoing renovations and covered in bamboo scaffolding, Derek Armstrong Chan, the fire department’s deputy director of operations, said.

Firefighters were dispatched to the Wang Fuk Court apartment complex in Tai Po after bamboo scaffolding caught fire and the blaze began spreading to neighbouring blocks. The housing estate comprises eight towers with 1,984 flats and is home to 4,643 residents, according to 2021 census data. By the time the firefighters reached the site, the scaffolding was on fire, spreading through the building and across to other towers. As many as seven of the eight tower blocks within the complex were affected by the blaze. How are the authorities responding? To tackle the blaze, hundreds of firefighters have been deployed with as many as 128 firetrucks and 57 ambulances sent to the affected site.

On Thursday morning (local time), a police spokesperson said Hong Kong police arrested three men on suspicion of manslaughter, including two directors and a consultant of a construction company, accusing them of "gross negligence". Speaking to those trapped inside the affected buildings, Chan advised residents to shut their doors and windows and seal the gaps with tape and wet towels. He added that firefighters know where people are trapped. "However, due to extreme heat inside the specific buildings, we are currently unable to reach upward to those trapped inside,” Chan said. “We will keep going and keep trying.”