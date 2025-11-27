Thousands left homeless as fire in Bangladesh slum destroys 1,500 shanties

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

A fire in a crowded slum in Bangladesh's capital has burned or damaged 1,500 shanties, leaving thousands homeless, authorities said Wednesday. No casualties were reported.

The blaze, which began Tuesday evening at the Korail slum in Dhaka, was doused Wednesday after 16 hours, said Rashed Bin Khalid, a duty officer at the Department of Fire Service and Civil Defense.

The fire service's director, Lt Col Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury, said about 1,500 shanties were burned or damaged in the blaze and thousands remained homeless.

According to official data, about 60,000 families many of them climate refugees live in the slum which has an area of more than 160 acres (65 hectares).