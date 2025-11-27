Home / World News / Thousands left homeless as fire in Bangladesh slum destroys 1,500 shanties

Thousands left homeless as fire in Bangladesh slum destroys 1,500 shanties

According to official data, about 60,000 families many of them climate refugees live in the slum which has an area of more than 160 acres (65 hectares)

Firefighters and fire tendors deployed at the site trying get control of the fire in warehouse.
Heavy smoke blanketed the area as flames engulfed the dwellings overnight
AP Dhaka
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 10:57 AM IST
A fire in a crowded slum in Bangladesh's capital has burned or damaged 1,500 shanties, leaving thousands homeless, authorities said Wednesday. No casualties were reported.

The blaze, which began Tuesday evening at the Korail slum in Dhaka, was doused Wednesday after 16 hours, said Rashed Bin Khalid, a duty officer at the Department of Fire Service and Civil Defense.

The fire service's director, Lt Col Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury, said about 1,500 shanties were burned or damaged in the blaze and thousands remained homeless.

The slum straddles Dhaka's upscale Gulshan and Banani neighbourhoods, and it is surrounded by clusters of high-rise apartment and office buildings.

Heavy smoke blanketed the area as flames engulfed the dwellings overnight.

On Wednesday, the residents who lost their homes were desperate to collect their valuables as they scoured the debris.

The firefighters said they struggled to reach the area because of narrows alleys.

Dhaka, a city of 10.2 million people as of 2024, has hundreds of slums where people from rural Bangladesh migrate because of poverty and exploitation.

Climate-induced disasters also push them to the city slums, where they live on daily labour such as driving rickshaws and working as housemaids and cleaners.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 10:55 AM IST

