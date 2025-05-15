Home / World News / Eyeing US exodus, China dangles high salaries to bring scientists home

US' loss could be China's gain: Facing US funding cuts and political pressure, China is offering big paychecks to attract Chinese-born scientists considering leaving American universities and labs

Research funding across US universities and institutions is under severe strain. (Photo/Pexels)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
China has launched targeted recruitment initiatives aimed at Chinese-born scientists contemplating a departure from the United States, the South China Morning Post reported. These efforts come as American academia faces funding constraints and a more restrictive research environment under the second Trump administration. 
The news report quoted a senior geologist based in Beijing mentioning that China is offering “very attractive” postdoctoral roles to researchers who might be considering a return. The initiative is seen as a direct response to the growing financial and political challenges in the US. 
“I’ve heard of offers approaching $100,000 per year for three years,” he said, noting that such compensation rivals that of assistant professors and significantly exceeds typical postdoctoral pay in both countries.
 

Uncertainty for Chinese scientists in the US

Since Donald Trump’s return to the presidency in January, Chinese-American researchers have found themselves in an increasingly difficult position. Research funding across US universities and institutions is under severe strain. And the lingering effects of the China Initiative — launched during Trump’s first term — continue to cast a shadow over scientists with ties to Chinese institutions, the news report said.   
  A prominent Chinese-American biologist, who has spent decades working in the US, said many researchers are contemplating their options quietly. “Many people are making moves,” the scientist said, though few are willing to go public until their plans are finalised. 
The ongoing scrutiny has also created a sense of vulnerability among Chinese researchers in the US. A New York-based vaccine researcher remarked during an online event last month that Chinese nationals in particular had faced increased targeting. “If they have retained their Chinese nationality, and especially if they are young, they will probably go back,” the researcher said.

Deep cuts proposed for US science Budget

The Trump administration’s proposed 2026 budget includes drastic reductions to funding for major science agencies. Planned cuts include a 37 per cent reduction in the National Institutes of Health budget and over 50 per cent cuts to the National Science Foundation. Climate science funding would be slashed, and NASA’s science budget could also see more than half its funding eliminated — jeopardising significant planetary exploration missions. 
In contrast, Europe is making a concerted effort to attract scientists feeling alienated by US policies. At a Paris conference earlier this month, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen introduced the “Choose Europe for Science” campaign, promising €500 million ($557 million) over two years to draw researchers to the continent. 
French President Emmanuel Macron added that France would independently invest €100 million to attract global talent. “If you love freedom, come and do your research here,” Macron said.    
  

European universities see surge in interest

Universities across Europe have responded proactively. Aix-Marseille University in France, for instance, reported receiving hundreds of applications from scientists seeking to relocate under its “Safe Place For Science” programme — nearly half of them from US citizens. 
A survey published in Nature magazine in March found that more than 75 per cent of scientists in the US were thinking about moving to another country. Out of over 1,200 people who answered the survey, most said they would prefer to move to Europe or Canada.
First Published: May 15 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

