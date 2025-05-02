Friday, May 02, 2025 | 09:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump unveils $163 bn budget cut; prioritises defence, security funding

Trump unveils $163 bn budget cut; prioritises defence, security funding

The so-called skinny budget is an outline of administration priorities that will give Republican appropriators in Congress a blueprint to begin crafting spending bills

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump is pushing the Republican-controlled Congress to extend the 2017 tax cuts that were his major legislative achievement in his first term. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters WASHINGTON
3 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 9:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump's administration on Friday proposed a $163 billion cut to federal spending next year, which would eliminate more than a fifth of the non-military spending excluding mandatory benefit programs. 
The proposed budget would raise defense spending by 13 per cent and homeland security spending by nearly 65 per cent from 2025 enacted levels. Non-defense discretionary spending would be cut by 23 per cent to the lowest level since 2017, the White House Office of Management and Budget said in a statement. 
The so-called skinny budget is an outline of administration priorities that will give Republican appropriators in Congress a blueprint to begin crafting spending bills. 
 
As Trump's first budget since reclaiming office, it sets out to make good on his promises to boost spending on the armed forces and border security, while slashing the federal bureaucracy. 
"At this critical moment, we need a historic budget one that ends the funding of our decline, puts Americans first, and delivers unprecedented support to our military and homeland security," OMB Director Russ Vought said in the statement. 

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

US adds 177,000 jobs in sign of resilience; unemployment steady at 4.2%

Donald Trump, Trump

White House to unveil Trump's 2026 budget with indepth federal cuts

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Netanyahu's criticism of Iran's nuclear programme muted with Trump in power

US Visa

US visa wait in India 7.5-13 months: Best cities for faster appointment

Marco Rubio

Rubio takes on 2 key security roles after embracing Trump's vision

The federal government currently has a growing $36 trillion debt pile, and some fiscal conservatives and budget experts worry Trump's tax-cut bill will add to it without sufficient spending cuts. 
Trump is pushing the Republican-controlled Congress to extend the 2017 tax cuts that were his major legislative achievement in his first term, which nonpartisan forecasters say could add $5 trillion to the nation's debt. 
The annual White House budget request includes economic forecasts as well as detailed proposals about how much money should be spent by every government agency for the fiscal year that starts on October 1. Outlays in fiscal 2024 amounted to $6.8 trillion, according to the Congressional Budget Office. 
Lawmakers often make substantial changes in the White House's budget request. But Trump commands unusual sway over this Republican-controlled Congress and may get much of what he seeks. 
Republicans in Congress hope to enact the tax cut bill by July 4 and are working to bridge internal divisions over proposed cuts in federal spending to pay for it. They may have to factor in growing stress in the US economy from Trump's tariff hikes that are upending global trade. 
The budget proposal furthers Trump's promise to shutter or greatly diminish the US Department of Education, OMB said, while preserving funding for children from low-income families. 
The White House budget calls for an additional $500 million in discretionary spending to bolster border security and aid Trump's push for mass deportations, as well as $766 million to procure border security technology funding, and funding to maintain 22,000 Border Patrol Agents and hire additional Customs and Border Patrol officers.

More From This Section

Wall Street

Wall Street opens higher on easing tariff tensions, strong jobs data

Piprahwa gems

Ancient Buddha-linked Piprahwa gems set for auction despite backlash

Pakistan's Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

'Pakistan has a past' admits Bilawal Bhutto, marked by waves of extremism

TikTok

Data privacy: Irish privacy watchdog hits TikTok with 530 mn euro fine

IMF reports on Pakistan

India asks IMF to review loans to Pakistan after Pahalgam terror attack

Topics : Donald Trump Republican Party US Budget

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2025 | 9:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayAther Energy IPO Allotment StatusRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025BSE Odisha 10th ResultIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon