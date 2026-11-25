CIA's unclassified system handling open source intelligence breached
The breach did not involve any classified information and the issue has been resolved
The breach did not involve any classified information and the issue has been resolved
An unclassified CIA system was breached in a cyberattack, according to a person familiar with the incident who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
The breach did not involve any classified information and the issue has been resolved, the person said.
The breach involved a system that handles open source intelligence, a discipline involving the collection and analysis of publicly available data from sources including the internet and commercial databases.
It was not clear who was responsible for the breach, which was first reported by The New York Times on Friday.
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First Published: Nov 25 2026 | 7:51 AM IST