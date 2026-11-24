India-US trade deal negotiations are unlikely to be affected by the results of the US midterm elections, US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mukesh Aghi told Shreya Nandi in an in-person interview. Aghi also said that pending US tariff investigations are holding up the deal. Edited excerpts: Can the outcome of the US midterm elections change the trajectory of the India-US bilateral trade agreement (BTA) negotiations? The objective is to have it signed before the Prime Minister visits Mar-a-Lago (for the Group of Twenty Leaders’ Summit on December 14–15). That’s the message everyone is conveying. One of the reasons the Republicans lost was the issue of affordability. If you impose high tariffs on other nations, it is the US consumer who ends up paying for them. There is a debate underway in Washington, DC, on how to leverage tariffs without allowing the issue of affordability to become a drag. It’s a dichotomy they’re trying to manage. I don’t think the election outcome will have any impact on the negotiations. It’s too early to say because the thinking on affordability is driven more by political considerations, whereas the negotiations are being driven by the bureaucracy on both sides. What political leaders think will have an impact on the eventual outcome at a later stage. What is holding up the finalisation of the deal? The Section 301 investigations are still not concluded. The Indian side is waiting for their outcome because India currently faces a 10 per cent tariff. The BTA would take it to 18 per cent. India’s request was for a preferential tariff, which means a rate lower than those applicable to our neighbours and competitors. Section 301 investigations are also underway against Pakistan, Vietnam, and China. Once their findings are released, they will give the administration leverage to raise tariffs on those countries while maintaining India’s rate at 18 per cent. I think that’s where the delay is coming from. If you agree to an 18 per cent tariff and the Section 301 investigation report comes out later, you would have lost that leverage. What can we expect from the Section 301 investigation into ‘structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors’? I think the steel investigation is more specifically directed at China, not India. We don’t have steel plants with excess capacity that are dumping steel in the US market. I don’t think that’s an issue with India. It’s an issue with China. When the findings come out, I think they will affect China more than India. How was your meeting with the finance minister, and what were the key asks? India’s growth story continues, but to sustain the momentum, we need to bring in institutional investors, who control trillions of dollars in investment capital. The Canadians have come in and invested $110 billion in India. Our objective is to now look at attracting American institutional investors to India. CalPERS, a California pension fund, manages more than a trillion dollars in investments. What these investors are looking for is a sense of stability, predictability, and transparency. This government provides that. That’s where our focus is now. The finance minister is very open and receptive. We worked with her on the insurance Bill and other areas. In February, we plan to bring in top US institutional investors. In preparation for that, we are conducting a survey to understand their expectations and what would attract them to allocate a larger share of their portfolios to India. What have been the key concerns of foreign investors? At the state level, ease of doing business is a big concern. While the central government has made dramatic improvements in this regard, we need to bring the states up to the same level. Each state is different. For example, Uttar Pradesh is now focused on attracting more investors and has formed a transformation committee tasked with taking the state to a trillion-dollar economy. The committee is chaired by Parameswaran Iyer, a former World Bank executive director. The committee will provide inputs to the state on what needs to be done. What we are recommending is that the committee should not benchmark the state against other Indian states. It should benchmark itself against Vietnam or Thailand because that’s where large investors are looking when deciding whether to invest in India or Vietnam. What has been the discussion on challenges related to H1B visas? Mobility is a political issue, and trade negotiators are not focused on it. The challenge is that India still accounts for 70 per cent of H1B visas, and we all agree that the programme has also been abused. An H1B visa is not a right; it’s a privilege. Every nation has the right to prioritise jobs for its own citizens and then look at bringing in other skilled workers to fill the gaps. I think we need to look at it from that perspective. We should not treat this as an India-specific issue. H1B is a US issue, and the US will open or close the tap depending on the political environment and its needs. It is not directed at India, even though Indian applicants account for 70 per cent of visa awards. The issue will not be part of the negotiations. The US has opposed India’s purchase of Russian oil. Where do things stand on that issue? India consumes 5.5 million barrels of oil every day and has to import 5 million barrels. So it will source oil wherever the cheapest supplies are available, be it Venezuela, Russia, Iraq or Saudi Arabia. You cannot dictate to a country which countries it can or cannot buy oil from. We had Lindsey Graham’s Bill proposing penalties on the top five buyers of Russian oil. A week later, Trump ordered diesel from Russia. So India has to do what it has to do. Lindsey Graham’s Bill gives the President the power to grant exemptions. So I think India is working towards securing such an exemption. If you push India to stop buying Russian oil, it will buy from somewhere else. That will drive prices up and affect US consumers. Energy costs are a big issue. So I think people realise that Russian oil in the market helps keep prices stable.

