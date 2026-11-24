The US is planning to hike tariffs on China, India and several other countries as early as this week, contending that they supported excess industrial production that hurt American companies, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

US Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer is expected to unveil the findings of an investigation his office opened on March 11 against 16 economies, including India, under Section 301 of the 1974 trade law, which allows the president to impose tariffs after finding unfair trade practices.

Greer has said those subsidies and other governmental support have created excess industrial capacity in the targeted economies, allowing their firms to flood global markets with cheaper goods, undermining US producers, the WSJ reported.