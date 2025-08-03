Home / World News / Codelco finds human remains, setback for Chile mine rescue efforts

Codelco finds human remains, setback for Chile mine rescue efforts

The world's biggest copper supplier halted production at the site after a collapse attributed to seismic activity on Thursday trapped workers in a new section of the mine

Codelco, Codelco's El Teniente mine
The El Teniente copper mine and processing plant, owned and operated by Corporacion Nacional del Cobre de Chile (Codelco), stands near Rancagua, Chile. Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 9:23 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By James Attwood
 
Codelco found human remains during its efforts to reach five workers trapped underground in a central Chilean copper mine, dealing a blow to the state-controlled company’s rescue efforts. 
 
Just hours after telling reporters that there was a chance the workers would be found safe in a collapsed tunnel at the El Teniente mine, a Codelco official said authorities and families of the trapped workers had been informed of the discovery of remains that haven’t yet been identified. 
 
“This discovery fills us with sadness, but it also shows us that we are in the right place, that the strategy followed led us to them,” said Andrés Music, who heads the operations for the mine, which is located south of Santiago.
 
“We will continue working with all our strength and hope but now with greater caution, which could mean that progress will be slower,” he said about the rescue efforts. 
 
The world’s biggest copper supplier halted production at the site after a collapse attributed to seismic activity on Thursday trapped workers in a new section of the mine, called Andesita. One person had been confirmed dead and nine others were injured in the incident, the latest setback for Codelco’s efforts to recover from a years-long output slump. 
 
A 100-person team — including some of those who helped rescue 33 workers trapped in another Chilean mine in 2010 — has been working on the El Teniente rescue effort.  
 
Days after celebrating the US government’s decision to spare its copper from hefty tariffs, Codelco is reeling from the deadly incident and facing renewed doubts about its ability to meet its production target. 
 
El Teniente is crucial for Codelco’s aim to return to pre-pandemic production levels of about 1.7 million tons (1.5 million metric tons) a year from about 1.4 million tons currently. Codelco delayed reporting its quarterly results, including annual production guidance, on Friday as it deals with the accident. 
 
When production can resume at the mine will depend on the outcome of an investigation into the collapse, how much reinforcement of infrastructure is required and whether mining method adjustments are needed. 
 
Mines in Chile are designed to withstand much stronger seismic activity than the 4.2-magnitude event that caused the collapse. 
       

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BoE likely to announce rate cuts despite inflation spike, slowing growth

Hamas denies disarmament claim, calls US envoy's Gaza visit a 'staged show'

Magnitude 3.0 earthquake jolts New York area, centred near New Jersey

Midnight quake of 4.8 strikes Pakistan, follows earlier 5.4 tremor

Canadian wildfire smoke chokes Midwest, sparks air quality concerns

Topics :copperChilecopper market

First Published: Aug 03 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story