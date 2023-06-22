Home / World News / Cooking gas explosion kills 31 people at barbecue restaurant in China

Cooking gas explosion kills 31 people at barbecue restaurant in China

Industrial accidents of this type are a regular occurrence in China, usually attributed to poor government supervision, corruption, cost-cutting measures by employers and little safety training

AP Beijing
Cooking gas explosion kills 31 people at barbecue restaurant in China

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2023 | 8:28 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A massive cooking gas explosion at a barbecue restaurant in northwestern China killed 31 people and injured seven, Chinese authorities said Thursday.

The blast tore through the establishment at around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday on a busy street in Yinchuan, the capital of the traditionally Muslim Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, as people were gathering on the eve of the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

The festival is a national holiday devoted to eating rice dumplings and racing boats manned by teams of paddlers.

Online news site The Paper cited a woman identified only by her surname Chen saying she had been about 50 meters (164 feet) from the restaurant when she heard the explosion. She described seeing two waiters emerge from the restaurant afterward, one of whom collapsed immediately, while thick smoke billowed from the restaurant and a strong smell of cooking gas permeated the area.

The Central Government's Ministry of Emergency Management said on its social media account that search and rescue work at the restaurant was completed early Thursday morning and investigators were sent to determine the cause of the blast.

Industrial accidents of this type are a regular occurrence in China, usually attributed to poor government supervision, corruption, cost-cutting measures by employers and little safety training for employees.

At least nine people were killed in an explosion at a Chinese petrochemical plant, and three others died in a helicopter crash during the country's May Day holiday.

In February, 53 miners were killed in the collapse of a massive open pit coal mine in the northern region of Inner Mongolia, leading to numerous arrests, and four people were detained over a fire at an industrial trading company in central China in November that killed 38 people.

The central government has pledged stronger safety measures since an explosion in 2015 at a chemical warehouse in the northern port city of Tianjin killed 173 people, most of them firefighters and police officers. In that case, a number of local officials were accused of having taken bribes to ignore safety violations.

Also Read

Samosa, jalebi, pizza, burger and more banned during Amarnath Yatra 2023

Blinkit to deliver boAt headphones and accessories within minutes

IndianOil, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas; IOC top bidder

6 injured after gas explosion at recycling plant in Australia's Victoria

Cooked for India: Why Greek cuisine should find place on your dinner table

Came away from Modi meeting truly impressed: Expert from US think-tank

India-US partnership to drive sustainable, inclusive global growth: PM Modi

US President, First Lady host PM Modi for intimate dinner at White House

Why the US should reach out to India's Opposition, not just PM Modi

India is working on several projects in collaboration with NSF: PM Modi

Topics :ChinaexplosionRestaurant

First Published: Jun 22 2023 | 8:41 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story