Home / World News / Copenhagen Airport reopens after drone sightings, some delays expected

Copenhagen Airport reopens after drone sightings, some delays expected

Police reported two to three large, unidentified drones were seen Monday night, forcing outgoing flights at Scandinavia's largest airport to be grounded and others diverted to airports nearby

airport, tourists, passengers
Security concerns in northern Europe are heightened following an increase in Russian sabotage activities and multiple drones and fighter jet incursions into Nato airspace
AP Copenhagen(Denmark)
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 11:42 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Flights at Copenhagen Airport resumed early Tuesday after being suspended or diverted overnight because of drone sightings.

Police reported two to three large, unidentified drones were seen Monday night, forcing outgoing flights at Scandinavia's largest airport to be grounded and others diverted to airports nearby.

Copenhagen Airport has reopened after being closed due to drone activity. However, there will be delays and some cancelled departures. Passengers are advised to check with their airline for further information, its official website said.

Local media show a significant police presence in the vicinity of the airport.

A drone incident the same evening at the Oslo, Norway, airport forced all traffic to move to one runway, according to Norwegian broadcaster NRK. Traffic later returned to normal and it's unclear who was responsible.

Security concerns in northern Europe are heightened following an increase in Russian sabotage activities and multiple drones and fighter jet incursions into Nato airspace in recent weeks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US, China in final stages of talks to finalise 'huge' Boeing aircraft order

Murdoch fights Trump's $10 bn libel suit, calls it 'affront' to free speech

Oracle to oversee TikTok's US operations, deal likely this week: WH

Thousands protest in Italy for Gaza; Meloni condemns violence as 'shameful'

Schools shut, flights cancelled as China braces for super typhoon Ragasa

Topics :NATOairportDronesRussiaRussia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story