Copenhagen Airport reopens after drone sightings, some delays expected

Flights at Copenhagen Airport resumed early Tuesday after being suspended or diverted overnight because of drone sightings.

Police reported two to three large, unidentified drones were seen Monday night, forcing outgoing flights at Scandinavia's largest airport to be grounded and others diverted to airports nearby.

Copenhagen Airport has reopened after being closed due to drone activity. However, there will be delays and some cancelled departures. Passengers are advised to check with their airline for further information, its official website said.

Local media show a significant police presence in the vicinity of the airport.

A drone incident the same evening at the Oslo, Norway, airport forced all traffic to move to one runway, according to Norwegian broadcaster NRK. Traffic later returned to normal and it's unclear who was responsible.