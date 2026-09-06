Buzzing :

Weather TodayUS Visa BulletinSatya Niketan PG Building CollapseNepal FloodsBRICS Summit Traffic AdvisoryNatural Disaster InsuranceESDS Software sharesNSE IPOCable Stock Crash
Home / World News / 'Correct the map': Why Africa wants to redraw its image on world maps

'Correct the map': Why Africa wants to redraw its image on world maps

The African Union has endorsed the 'Correct the Map' campaign to replace the Mercator map projection with alternatives such as the Equal Earth map

United Nations, Africa
Source Wikimedia Commons
Agencies
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2026 | 11:43 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The United Nations General Assembly has adopted a resolution  calling for world maps to more accurately reflect the relative size of Africa and other regions, over the objections of the US.
 
The US’ own role in trying to establish its own maps, points to the larger question: What is in a map? 
 
The African Union (AU) has endorsed the ‘Correct the Map’ campaign to replace the Mercator map projection with alternatives such as the Equal Earth map.
 
At the heart of this demand is the charge that the Mercator projection, widely used in schools, media, and online platforms, systematically distorts the sizes of landmasses, shrinking Africa while inflating Europe, North America, and Greenland.
 
What’s the issue
 
The Mercator projection, in use since the 16th century, makes Africa look comparatively small while inflating the size of land masses further away from the equator.  The African continent appears to be roughly as big as Greenland, though at 30.3 million sq kilometers it’s about 14 times as large.
 
How big is Africa really?
 
Africa is a giant among the world’s continents at about 30.3 mn sqkm.
 
> Large enough to contain the US, China, India and most of Europe, yet on a Mercator map it looks roughly the same size as Greenland, which is actually about 14 times smaller than the continent.
 
What is Equal Earth?
 
Equal Earth was launched in 2018 by three cartographers — Bojan Savric of the Environmental Systems Research Institute, Tom Patterson of the US National Park Service, and Bernhard Jenny of Monash University.
 
>It preserves the relative surface areas of continents and, as much as possible, shows their shapes as they appear on a globe.  
 
Will the world map actually change?
 
Friday’s resolution is not binding, but is intended to encourage changes to maps used around the world.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Groundwork begins for Gujarat biz summit with focus on future industries

Premium

Intrabloc trade in national currencies on Brics agenda at Sept 12-13 summit

German space rocket reaches orbit in Europe's first commercial launch

US envoys make first Kyiv visit amid Russia-Ukraine war peace push

ECB doubles down as G7's hawk with second rate hike likely this week

Topics :Digital mapsUnited NationsAfrica

First Published: Sep 06 2026 | 11:42 PM IST

Next Story