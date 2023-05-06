Home / World News / Covid-19's new Omicron subvariant continues to spread rapidly in US

Covid-19's new Omicron subvariant continues to spread rapidly in US

Experts warned that the percentage is expected to increase in the coming weeks, with XBB.1.16 possibly becoming the next dominant coronavirus strain in the country

IANS Los Angeles
Covid-19's new Omicron subvariant continues to spread rapidly in US

1 min read Last Updated : May 06 2023 | 8:25 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

New Omicron subvariant XBB.1.16 continues to spread rapidly in the US, with its prevalence increasing to 12.5 per cent this week, according to the latest data updated by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The subvariant, referred to as "arcturus," has become the second dominant strain in the country. It is estimated to account for about 12.5 per cent of new Covid-19 cases this week, up from 8.4 per cent last week, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the CDC data.

Experts warned that the percentage is expected to increase in the coming weeks, with XBB.1.16 possibly becoming the next dominant coronavirus strain in the country.

The highly transmissible Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 remains the dominant strain in the US, and accounted for about 66.9 per cent of new Covid-19 cases this week, CDC data showed.

--IANS

int/sha

Also Read

US Centers for Disease Control flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness

New Omicron subvariant spreading in US, accounts for 10% of new cases

US sees nearly 4,200 daily Covid-19 hospitalisations amid winter surge

New Omicron subvariant accounts for over 40% of new Covid-19 cases in US

Updated Covid booster doses give additional protection against virus: CDC

Charles to be crowned King in thousand-year-old Coronation ceremony

King Charles III enthronement 'interesting moment' for India: Indian envoy

LIVE: 'Kill Kharge plot' launched by BJP leaders, claims Congress

Honour for Sikh community worldwide: Peer bearing Coronation Glove for King

King Charles' coronation: Will the tradition benefit or burden UK economy?

Topics :CoronavirusUnited States

First Published: May 06 2023 | 11:22 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story