Current Maha govt has majority no matter what decision comes out: Narwekar

Narwekar said current Maha govt has majority no matter what decision comes out, in comments coming ahead of the SC's verdict expected soon

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 12:10 PM IST
Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Wednesday said the current state government has the majority no matter what decision comes out, in comments coming ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict expected soon on a plea seeking the disqualification of 16 MLAs of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

The apex court in March this year reserved its verdict on a batch of cross-petitions of Uddhav Thackeray and CM Eknath Shinde factions pertaining to last year's political crisis in the state, including one seeking disqualification of 16 Shiv Sena MLAs (of Shinde's party) who revolted against Thackeray's leadership.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday ahead of his visit to London, Narwekar said, "After I became the speaker, this government succeeded in the floor test. Going by the numbers, this government has the majority, no matter what decision comes out.

Narwekar on Tuesday said a decision regarding the disqualification of MLAs is the prerogative of the Legislative Assembly speaker.

The speaker, who is a lawyer by training, had also said the judiciary was well aware of its responsibilities and duties.

Narwekar was elected as an MLA on the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) ticket from Mumbai. He took oath as the speaker for the first time in July 2022.

In June last year, Shinde and 39 MLAs rebelled against the Sena leadership resulting in the party's split and collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government (which also comprises the NCP and Congress) led by Thackeray.

Shinde later tied-up with the BJP to form the government in Maharashtra.

On June 30, 2022, Shinde was sworn in as the CM along with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.

Topics :MaharashtraMaharashtra Assembly

First Published: May 10 2023 | 1:33 PM IST

