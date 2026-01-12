Datanomics: Remitting money to India from US now becomes costlier

As part of the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act”, a new one per cent excise tax on international money transfers (remittances) from the United States (US) came into effect from January 1, 2026. The tax applies to the remittances made in cash, a money order, or other physical instruments, increasing the cost of sending money to India for a sizeable Indian diaspora in the US. The tax does not apply if the money is sent through US banks or paid using debit or credit cards issued by US banks.