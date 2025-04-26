Home / World News / Day after saying deal was near, Trump doubts Putin wants to end Ukraine war

Day after saying deal was near, Trump doubts Putin wants to end Ukraine war

Trump said in a social media post as he flew back to the United States after Pope Francis' funeral that there was no reason for Putin to be shooting missiles into civilian areas

Donald Trump, Trump
Trump met briefly at the Vatican with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy before the pope's funeral. | File Photo
AP Rome
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 8:06 PM IST
President Donald Trump said Saturday that he doubts Russia's Vladimir Putin wants to end his war in Ukraine, expressing new scepticism that a peace deal can be reached soon. Only a day earlier, Trump had said Ukraine and Russia were very close to a deal".

Trump said in a social media post as he flew back to the United States after Pope Francis' funeral that there was no reason for Putin to be shooting missiles into civilian areas, cities and towns, over the last few days." Trump hinted at further sanctions against Russia.

It makes me think that maybe he doesn't want to stop the war, he's just tapping me along, and has to be dealt with differently, through Banking or Secondary Sanctions? Too many people are dying!!! Trump wrote.

Trump earlier on Saturday met briefly at the Vatican with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy before the pope's funeral.

Topics :Donald TrumpVladimir PutinRussia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

