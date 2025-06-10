DC prepares for Trump's parade with 18 miles of fencing, 175 magnetometers

As the nation's capital cleans up from the culmination of World Pride this past weekend, focus now shifts to a very different massive event Saturday's military parade to honour the 250th birthday of the Army and the 79th birthday of President Donald Trump.

"We're preparing for an enormous turnout," said Matt McCool of the Secret Service's Washington Field office, who said more than 18 miles of "anti-scale fencing" would be erected and "multiple drones" would be in the air. The entire District of Columbia is normally a no-fly zone for drones.

Army officials have estimated around 2,00,000 attendees for the evening military parade, and McCool said he was prepared for "hundreds of thousands" of people.

ALSO READ: US army's 250th anniversary parade to be held on Donald Trump's birthday "We have a tonne of magnetometers," he said. "If a million people show up, then we're going to have some lines." A total of 175 magnetometers would be used at security checkpoints controlling access to the daytime birthday festival and the nighttime parade. Metropolitan Police Department chief Pamela Smith predicted "major impacts to traffic" and advised attendees to arrive early and consider forgoing cars for the Metro. "This is a significant event with a large footprint," she said. "We're relying on the public to be an extra set of ears and eyes for us." The military parade has been designated a National Special Security Event similar to a presidential inauguration or state funeral. That status is reserved for events that draw large crowds and potential mass protests. It calls for an enhanced degree of high-level coordination among DC officials, the FBI, Capitol Police and Washington's National Guard contingent with the Secret Service taking the lead.

The Army birthday celebration had already been planned for months. But earlier this spring, Trump announced his intention to transform the event which coincides with his 79th birthday into a massive military parade complete with 60-tonne M1 Abrams battle tanks and Paladin self-propelled howitzers rolling through the city streets. ALSO READ: Trump backs call to arrest California governor Newsom over border row Multiple counter-protests of varying sizes are planned for Saturday, with the largest being a mass march to the White House dubbed the 'No Kings' rally. Officials say they are also on alert for signs that the immigration-related clashes between law enforcement and protesters currently roiling Los Angeles would spread.