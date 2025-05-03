Saturday, May 03, 2025 | 10:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US army's 250th anniversary parade to be held on Donald Trump's birthday

US army's 250th anniversary parade to be held on Donald Trump's birthday

Trump has long wanted a military parade, and discussions with the Pentagon about having one in conjunction with the birthday festival began less than two months ago

Donald Trump, Trump

Army on Friday confirmed there will be a military parade on President Donald Trump's birthday (Photo: Reuters)

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 10:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Army on Friday confirmed there will be a military parade on President Donald Trump's birthday in June, as part of the celebration around the service's 250th birthday.

Plans for the parade, as first detailed by The Associated Press on Thursday, call for about 6,600 soldiers to march from Arlington, Virginia, to the National Mall along with 150 vehicles and 50 helicopters. Until recently, the Army's birthday festival plans did not include a massive parade, which officials say will cost tens of millions of dollars.

But Trump has long wanted a military parade, and discussions with the Pentagon about having one in conjunction with the birthday festival began less than two months ago.

 

The Army's 250th birthday happens to coincide with Trump's 79th birthday on June 14.

In a statement Friday, Army spokesman Steve Warren said the Army's birthday celebration will include a spectacular fireworks display, a parade, and a daylong festival on the National Mall.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

US flag, USA

CIA, other spy agencies set to shrink workforce under Trump admin plan

Accident, road accident

1 killed, many injured as vehicle rams pedestrians in Germany's Stuttgart

Australia Flag

Australians vote as high prices, housing shortage dominate election issues

Statue of Liberty, US-France, US France, France US, US flag, America Franch

CIA releases Mandarin videos urging Chinese officials to spill secrets

Gaza, Israel-Gaza, Palestine

Desperate children, adults in Gaza scramble for food as Israel blocks aid

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration US Army

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 03 2025 | 10:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayAther Energy IPO Allotment StatusRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025BSE Odisha 10th ResultIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon