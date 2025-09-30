Home / World News / Death toll rises to 19 in Vietnam after heavy rain due to Typhoon Bualoi

Death toll rises to 19 in Vietnam after heavy rain due to Typhoon Bualoi

The prolonged rain triggered flash floods and landslides that cut off roads and isolated communities from the northern mountains of Son La and Lao Cai provinces to central Nghe An province

People wade through a flooded alley caused by Typhoon Kajiki in Hanoi, Vietnam, Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025 | AP/PTI
Rivers swollen by downpours and dam discharges have caused widespread flooding and landslides in the north | AP/PTI
AP Hanoi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Lingering heavy rains from a former typhoon caused more flooding and landslides in Vietnam, raising the death toll to 19 in the country with more missing.

Rainfall topped 30 centimetres in parts of Vietnam over the past 24 hours, the national weather agency said Tuesday. It warned that heavy downpours would continue.

The prolonged rain triggered flash floods and landslides that cut off roads and isolated communities from the northern mountains of Son La and Lao Cai provinces to central Nghe An province.

Rivers swollen by downpours and dam discharges have caused widespread flooding and landslides in the north. The Thao River in Yen Bai rose well above emergency levels overnight, sending water up to a metre deep into homes and forcing evacuations.

Many streets in the capital, Hanoi, were flooded and authorities warned that people close to the Red River, which passes through the city, should take precautions.

State media said Tuesday that authorities were still searching for 13 missing people, including eight fishermen. Bualoi had already caused at least 20 deaths in the Philippines since Friday.

It made landfall in Vietnam early Monday then lingered, which increased the danger.

Global warming is making storms like these stronger and wetter, according to experts, since warmer oceans provide tropical storms with more fuel, driving more intense winds, heavier rainfall and shifting precipitation patterns across East Asia.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Vietnam Vietnam floods Typhoon heavy rains

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

