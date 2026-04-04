Debris from aerial interception hits Oracle building in Dubai Internet City

Authorities in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), responded after debris from an aerial interception fell on the facade of the Oracle building in Dubai Internet City, the Dubai Media Office confirmed on Saturday (local time).

According to the Dubai Media Office, no injuries were reported in the incident.

"Authorities confirm that they responded to a minor incident caused by debris from an aerial interception that fell on the facade of the Oracle building in Dubai Internet City. No injuries were reported," the Dubai Media Office wrote on X.

Earlier today, the authorities responded to an incident caused by debris from an aerial interception that fell onto the facade of a building in the Dubai Marina area, the Dubai Media Office confirmed on Saturday (local time).

The media office noted that no fire or injuries were reported in the incident. The aerial interception comes amid the ongoing conflict between the United State-Israel and Iran, which also engulfed Dubai following Tehran's aerial strikes." Authorities confirmed that they responded to an incident caused by debris from an aerial interception that fell onto the facade of a building in the Dubai Marina area. No fire or injuries were reported," the Media Office wrote on X. Dubai Marina is a residential neighbourhood and also attracts tourists to sites, including the Dubai Marina Mall. The UAE has faced incidents of fire amid strikes on its energy facilities during the conflict, which began on February 28.