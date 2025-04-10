IMD forecasts rain for Delhi; heatwave relief expected, AQI at 241

Delhi continues to grapple with scorching heat, with temperatures expected to soar to 42 degrees Celsius by April 10. On April 8, the national capital recorded a maximum temperature above 40 degrees Celsius for the second consecutive day, as the city braced for yet another day of oppressive heat.

The Delhi-NCR region is set to receive brief relief from the ongoing heatwave, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light rainfall and thunderstorms over the next two days. Cloudy skies are expected on April 10 and 11, accompanied by light rain or drizzle and gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 40 kmph. This shift in weather is likely to offer some comfort from the persistently high daytime and night-time temperatures recorded in recent days.

Weather update for today

For today, the maximum temperature is projected to range between 38 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may remain between 24 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius.

Weather across India

India is witnessing rising temperatures across several regions, with many states experiencing heatwave to severe heatwave conditions. Daytime and night-time temperatures have remained consistently high, particularly in northern, central, and eastern parts of the country.

However, some areas, including Delhi-NCR, are likely to get temporary relief through light rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds over the coming days. Despite this brief respite, weather experts warn that temperatures are expected to rise again by mid-April, continuing the trend of unusually hot weather for this time of year.

Delhi’s AQI update

Air quality in the capital deteriorated, remaining in the ‘poor’ category on Thursday morning after showing ‘moderate’ levels during last week. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI was recorded at 241 at 8 am on April 10, up from 233 at the same time on Wednesday.

AQI across the Delhi-NCR deteriorated, falling into the 'poor' or 'moderate' category. Delhi's 24-hour average AQI stood at 246 at 4 pm on April 9. Gurugram in Haryana recorded an AQI of 213, while Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh recorded AQIs of 167 and 241, respectively. Ghaziabad's AQI deteriorated to 204, placing it in the 'poor' category.

Forecast for tomorrow

A slight drop in temperature is forecast for April 11 and 12, with the maximum expected to fall to 36 degrees Celsius–38 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature is likely to range between 23 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius on April 11, and 18 degrees Celsius–20 degrees Celsius on April 12.

No significant rainfall is anticipated beyond April 12, though the IMD does not foresee a return of heatwave conditions for the rest of the week. However, temperatures are expected to climb again from Monday, April 14, as dry and warmer weather sets in across the region.