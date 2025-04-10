Trump threatens using military to prevent Iran from pursuing nuclear weapon

By Stephanie Lai and Hadriana Lowenkron

US President Donald Trump threatened to use military action against Iran if it were to try and acquire a nuclear weapon, as negotiators are set to meet Saturday to discuss the standoff over Tehran’s nuclear program.

Trump told reporters he would “absolutely” consider using military action “if necessary” during an event in the Oval Office on Wednesday. Trump added that Israel would “very much be involved, the leader of that.” The president added that he had an internal deadline for the negotiations to yield results.

“We don’t have much time because we’re not going to let them have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said. “And we’re going to let them thrive, I want Iran to be great. The only thing that they can’t have is a nuclear weapon.”

The high-level talks set for Oman this weekend will be the first time since September 2022 that the US and Iran are taking part in formal nuclear talks. Trump did not specify who would conduct or participate in the negotiations, but said that he saw the Saturday meeting as “a start” of the process and that he had a deadline in mind for the discussion.

The two countries haven’t directly engaged since 2015 which led to a nuclear deal that Trump eventually pulled out of during his first term. Iranian officials have repeatedly denied they are pursuing nuclear weapons, even as outside observers say they would be able to produce enough weapons-grade fissile material within weeks.

Since taking office in January, Trump has revived his “maximum pressure” strategy against Iran, targeting its oil exports, the banking system and other key industries.

Iranian officials say their main goal is sanctions relief and that the discussions will take place in an indirect format, contradicting Trump who claimed on Monday that the US was “dealing with them directly.”