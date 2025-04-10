Suspected US strikes in Yemen kill at least 3 people, say Houthi rebels

Suspected US airstrikes in Yemen overnight into Thursday killed at least three people, while the death toll in an earlier attack rose to 13 dead, the Iran-backed Houthi rebels said. The rebels meanwhile aired footage they said showed the debris left after shooting down yet another American MQ-9 Reaper drone.

The 13 killed in strikes Tuesday night around Hodeida's al-Hawak district made it one of the deadliest single incidents in the ongoing American campaign, the rebels said. Another 15 people were wounded. The Houthis described the majority of those killed as women and children, without providing a breakdown.

The area is home to the city's airport, which the rebels have used in the past to target shipping in the Red Sea.

Since its start, the intense campaign of US airstrikes targeting the rebels over their attacks on shipping in Mideast waters related to the Israel-Hamas war has killed over 100 people, according to casualty figures released Wednesday by the Houthis.

Footage aired by the rebels' al-Masirah satellite news channel showed chaotic scenes of people carrying wounded to waiting ambulances and rescuers searching by the light of their mobile phones. The target appeared in the footage to be a home in a residential neighbourhood, likely part of a wider decapitation campaign launched by the Trump administration to kill rebel leaders.

Early Thursday morning, the Houthis said airstrikes targeting the al-Sabeen District in the south of the rebel-held capital, Sanaa, killed at least three people. The area is home to al-Sabeen Square and a major mosque that has been a gathering point for months for Houthi demonstrations against the war in the Gaza Strip. Other strikes hit the capital as well.

More airstrikes hit Kamaran Island in the Red Sea, the Houthis said.

The US military's Central Command, which oversees American military operations, did not acknowledge the strikes. That follows a pattern for the command, which now has authorisation from the White House to conduct strikes at will in the campaign that began March 15.

The American military also hasn't been providing any information on targets hit. The White House has said over 200 strikes have been conducted so far.

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, speaking in the Oval Office on Monday during a visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, warned that America was not going to relent in its campaign targeting the Houthis.

Oil shipments targeted as US drone reportedly shot down On Wednesday, the State Department said the US will not tolerate any country or commercial entity providing support to foreign terrorist organisations, such as the Houthis, including offloading ships and provisioning oil at Houthi-controlled ports. That likely will further squeeze the rebels, who already have had problems in their territory with bad gasoline destroying vehicle engines.

The Houthis also aired footage of the burning wreckage of what they described as an MQ-9 Reaper drone shot down in Yemen's al-Jawaf governorate. One man poked at the debris with a stick as those gathered chanted the Houthis' slogan: God is the greatest; death to America; death to Israel; curse the Jews; victory to Islam.

Central Command said it was aware of the report of the shoot down, but declined to answer further.

The Houthis say they shoot down the drones with locally made missiles. The Houthis have surface-to-air missiles such as the Iranian missile known as the 358 capable of downing aircraft.

Iran denies arming the rebels, though Tehran-manufactured weaponry has been found on the battlefield and in sea shipments heading to Yemen for the Shiite Houthi rebels despite a United Nations arms embargo.

General Atomics Reapers, which cost around $30 million apiece, can fly at altitudes over 40,000 feet (12,100 metres) and remain in the air for over 30 hours. They have been flown by both the US military and the CIA for years over Afghanistan, Iraq and now Yemen.

The Houthis claim they've shot down 22 MQ-9s over the country over the years, with 18 downed during the rebels' campaign over the Israel-Hamas war.

The US military hasn't acknowledged the total number of drones it has lost there.

US airstrikes under Trump more intense than those under Biden An AP review has found the new US operation against the Houthis under President Donald Trump appears more extensive than that under former President Joe Biden, as Washington moves from solely targeting launch sites to firing at ranking personnel and dropping bombs on cities.

The new campaign of airstrikes started after the rebels threatened to begin targeting Israeli ships again over Israel blocking aid entering the Gaza Strip. The rebels have loosely defined what constitutes an Israeli ship, meaning many vessels could be targeted.

The Houthis targeted more than 100 merchant vessels with missiles and drones, sinking two of them and killing four sailors from November 2023 until January of this year. They also launched attacks targeting American warships without success.

The US campaign shows no signs of stopping, as the Trump administration has linked its airstrikes on the Houthis to an effort to pressure Iran over its rapidly advancing nuclear programme as well.