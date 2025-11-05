Democrats score historic wins in first major polls of Trump's second term

Democrats scored a sweeping victory across the United States in the first major elections since President Donald Trump returned to the White House. The party’s wins underscored voter discontent and renewed momentum ahead of the 2026 midterm polls.

Democrat Zohran Mamdani won the New York City mayoral race, defeating Trump-backed candidates Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa The 34-year-old is set to become the first South Asian and first Muslim mayor of New York City.

In his victory speech, Mamdani directly addressed Trump, saying, “To get to any of us, you will have to get through all of us. So Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up!”

He added that New York would continue to be “a city built by immigrants, powered by immigrants, and as of tonight, led by an immigrant". Abigail Spanberger becomes first woman governor of Virginia Democrat Abigail Spanberger made history in Virginia, becoming the state’s first woman governor after defeating Republican Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears. A former congresswoman and CIA officer, Spanberger campaigned on economic growth and pragmatic leadership, appealing to both moderates and working-class voters. “Thank you, Virginia! It is the honour of my lifetime to be elected your next Governor,” she wrote on X. “Tonight, you chose leadership that will always put you first — and tonight, we turned a page.”

Her victory marks the end of Republican control of the governor’s office and provides Democrats a crucial morale boost ahead of the midterms. Mikie Sherrill elected New Jersey Governor In New Jersey, Democratic Representative Mikie Sherrill was elected the 57th governor, defeating Trump-backed Republican Jack Ciattarelli. A former Navy helicopter pilot and four-term congresswoman, Sherrill ran on promises of expanding healthcare access, protecting reproductive rights and addressing economic inequality. In her victory speech, she called the outcome a rejection of Trump-era politics, saying it was a vote for progress and unity. ALSO READ: US elections: Women make history with wins in Virginia, Detroit, New Jersey According to the Associated Press, Sherrill’s win ensures New Jersey remains a Democratic stronghold, even as some local districts had recently tilted Republican.

Ghazala Hashmi wins Lieutenant Governor’s race in Virginia Democrat Ghazala Hashmi was elected lieutenant governor of Virginia, defeating Republican John Reid. Hashmi, a former college professor and current state senator, is now the first Indian American and first Muslim woman to win statewide office in Virginia. She entered politics in 2019 after flipping a Republican-held state Senate seat and went on to win a crowded Democratic primary earlier this year. As lieutenant governor, Hashmi will preside over a narrowly divided Virginia Senate, where Democrats hold a 21–19 majority. Her win will trigger a special election to fill her Senate seat.

Virginia Democrats also celebrated another milestone as Jay Jones became the state’s first Black attorney general. Mary Sheffield becomes Detroit’s first woman Mayor In a historic victory, Mary Sheffield was elected Detroit’s first female mayor, defeating Solomon Kinloch Jr. Sheffield, who previously served as the city’s council president, replaces three-term mayor Mike Duggan, who did not seek re-election. A member of the Democratic Party, Sheffield had earlier secured more than half of the total votes in the city’s all-party primary. Aftab Pureval re-elected as Cincinnati Mayor Democrat Aftab Pureval secured a second term as mayor of Cincinnati, defeating Republican Cory Bowman, the half-brother of US Vice President JD Vance.

ALSO READ: Indian-origin Pureval pips JD Vance's half-brother in Cincinnati mayor race Pureval, who first took office in 2021, has been credited with expanding housing access and boosting urban infrastructure. Though the mayor’s office is officially nonpartisan, Pureval is aligned with the Democratic Party. Andre Dickens wins second term as Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens won re-election as mayor of Atlanta, earning more than 50 per cent of the vote to defeat three challengers. The Atlanta mayor’s office is nonpartisan but has been held by Democrats for decades. Dickens, first elected in 2021, previously served on the City Council and led a technology-based nonprofit.

A night of historic firsts The Democratic victories marked several historic milestones: • Zohran Mamdani – first South Asian and Muslim mayor of New York City • Abigail Spanberger – first woman governor of Virginia • Mikie Sherrill – first female Democratic governor of New Jersey • Ghazala Hashmi – first Muslim woman elected statewide in the US • Jay Jones – first Black attorney general of Virginia • Mary Sheffield – first woman mayor of Detroit Obama congratulates Democrats Former president Barack Obama congratulated Democratic winners, calling their victories a sign of progress and unity.